Boater beware: Hurricane Ian’s continued impact on local waterways

When it comes to Hurricane Ian, we’re not out of the water yet.

Neither are the debris, sunken vessels, pieces of destroyed docks and homes, navigation markers or just their pilings, and even cars blown into the bays. If you recently returned from your northern home, and are putting your boat in the water, you should be aware that there have been significant impacts to area waterways caused by Hurricane Ian, necessitating extreme caution from boaters.

Four months after Ian struck on Sept. 28, Lee County, which took the brunt of the impact head-on, is still dealing with much devastation on land as well as on the water, with cleanup and reconstruction efforts likely to continue throughout the year. Bridges including the Sanibel causeway and the Matlacha span, linking the barrier islands to the mainland, were destroyed, putting a variety of construction materials in the water and causing boating hazards even after roadway access was regained.

It is difficult to get hard information about individual aids to navigation (ATONs) or points on the waterway, with many governmental agencies sharing jurisdiction, and hesitant to offer specifics. Julie Martin of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office public information office said, “our marine unit will not be able to give you any information. FWC (The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) and the Coast Guard are your best point of contact.”

FWC public information coordinator Ashlee Sklute said in a January 17 email, “I do not have specifics on channel markers affected or changes to waterways. There is still debris in and around the navigable waters in Collier County (as well as Lee). The majority of the debris has been removed, but the debris varies from vessel parts, to floating docks, water tanks and lumber. Some areas have changed in terms of water depth and shoals.

“There may still be damaged or submerged navigation markers, displaced vessels, and other debris in some waterways that may not be visible. We urge all boaters to use caution in areas affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Sklute.

The U.S. Coast Guard station at Ft. Myers Beach was being renovated prior to Ian striking. The unit worked from a facility at Moss Marina on Ft. Myers Beach, which was heavily damaged, but is back in operation. The citizens organization most involved with recreational boater safety had a stark warning about getting back out into Lee County’s coastal waters: better not to.

“It is still very dangerous out there. People are running into debris,” said Ellen DeLeo, vice flotilla commander of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 9-6, which covers south Lee County and northern Collier County. “We’re advising people it’s better to stay off the water.”

Boaters will boat, though, and if that is you, there are two rules of thumb which can help you be safer. The first is “boater beware,” or “caveat nauta,” if you prefer it in Latin. There are always hazards on and in the water, and Hurricane Ian added a wild card to what you might encounter. Extra vigilance is called for.

Danger and distress can take the form of pathogens in the water, as well as hazards to navigation. People with open wounds or weakened immune systems are vulnerable to Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria naturally present in Gulf or adjacent waters that can cause severe complications leading to amputation or even death. Southwest Florida experienced a dramatic uptick in cases of Vibrio infections after Hurricane Ian, according to the state Dept. of Health in Lee and Collier counties, although case numbers appear to have declined. Lee County reported 27 cases, while Collier reported four. The Dept. of Health also issued a warning for red tide on Jan. 30, with karenia brevis levels at the Sanibel Lighthouse and Ft. Myers Beach high enough to cause fish kills and water discoloration.

The second rule of thumb is “go south, not north.” If you are starting your boating expedition from the Bonita Springs area, heading north is heading into the path of maximum hurricane impact. In Ft. Myers Beach, dozens of massive shrimp boats were flung onto the shore by Ian’s fury, and only a few have been refloated. The docks were also battered and shattered, and baulks of timber and other flotsam can float in and out with each tide.

ANDLee Health: ‘Health Matters’ – An informative, inspiring resource for our community

ALSOGot National Pizza Day plans? JLB's 12 favorite pies & slices for celebrating

All Lee County beaches and almost all boat launch ramps remain closed since Ian, said Lee County Parks & Recreation Director Jesse Lavender, with no firm timeline when they will reopen. The southernmost Lee County boat launch, the Imperial River Boat Ramp, is open for normal operation.

After the storm, the channels leading through Estero Bay to Matanzas Pass were filled with derelict cars, boat trailers, construction materials and miscellaneous junk washed into or next to the water. As recently as January 13, the remains of two more hurricane victims were discovered, one deep in the mangroves and one still inside his sunken sailboat. The deaths of Ilonka Kles and James ‘Denny’ Hurst brought to 147 the number of Florida deaths attributed to Ian.

Heading south in your boat takes you away from the zone of devastation. While Collier County is not without hurricane impacts, facilities including restaurants, fuel docks and launch ramps are generally open, with the exception of Caxambas Pass Park on Marco Island. DeLeo cautioned boaters using unfamiliar launch ramps and waterways to use caution – once again, caveat nauta.

Collier County’s Coastal Zone Management Dept. is working to return local waters back to safety, said county spokesperson Connie Deane in a Jan. 20 email. The county’s contractor is working south repairing ATONs and will continue all the way to Everglades City, she said.

“Debris washing up on the beaches has slowed down but still occurs from time to time. Boaters and beachgoers are still urged to exercise caution and be on the lookout for debris that may be covered by shifting sand and could potentially pose some harm. The Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) is currently managing the waterway debris cleanup efforts throughout the county,” said Deane.

Shifting sand can also occur underwater, especially in the passes from the Gulf to inland waters, so nautical charts and even previous electronic GPS tracks might lead boaters into dangerous shoal waters.

South of the Lee County-Collier County line, and south of Gordon Pass in Naples, Ian “dredged” a new pass through Keewaydin Island, cutting the island in two and opening a new egress from the backwater channels through the mangroves, available only to shallow draft vessels and at high tides. In Naples Bay, a few sunken vessels still protrude above the waters, including a good-sized trawler and a sloop. In a few spots, fenders or temporary floats bob in the water, indicating obstructions below, including one opposite the City Dock that yielded a substantial “thump” when a curious skipper – this reporter – ventured nearby for a close inspection. More sailboats and one of the floating tiki bars that offer cocktail cruises around the bay are thrown up on shore near Crayton Cove.

These artifacts, along with numerous docks, pilings, and waterfront property showing visible damage or complete destruction, are reminders of the hurricane force winds and unprecedented storm surge that brought saltwater flooding into some homes and businesses, along the beach and around Naples Bay. One of those structures is the headquarters of the Naples Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 9-3, adjacent to the Cove Inn in downtown Naples.

“We had five feet of water in the building – we lost everything,” said flotilla commander Dick Hartig. “We lost all our radios and our dock,” but moved their boats away before the storm hit. The Naples CGA is continuing to offer their safe boating courses from a temporary facility on Goodlette-Frank Rd.

“The City of Naples has repaired and replaced the missing/damaged channel markers in Doctors Pass,” reported Deane. “Wiggins Pass channel markers that were missing or damaged due to Hurricane Ian have all been replaced. The Wiggins Pass light has also been repaired and replaced. A few channel markers heading north to Hickory Bay have also been repaired/replaced.”

The most egregious damage visible in Naples is the devastation to the famous Naples City Pier, which lost much of its outer seaward half and remains closed four months after the storm. It is at least easy to see.

“Some of the biggest challenges in the local area from Cape Romano to Wiggins Pass continue to be aids to navigation. Many channel markers and regulatory markers such as manatee zone signs are still damaged or in many cases missing,” said Sgt. Jim Vliet of the CCSO Marine Bureau in an email. “We encourage all boaters to become reacquainted with the waterways they are going to transverse.

“Gordon Pass and Doctors Pass are relatively unchanged with the exception of channel marker discrepancies. While much work has already been done in removing navigational hazards, there is still much more work to be done. It is still common to see pieces of debris becoming dislodged from the mangroves and drifting, particularly after lunar tides and wind events associated with cold fronts.

“The best advice we at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office can offer is to remain vigilant while boating. It is each vessel operator’s responsibility to keep a proper lookout and be familiar with regulations,” said Vliet.

In partnership with the state and Collier County, the City of Naples has identified what's believed to be all the submerged vehicles, sunk by Ian, in its waterways, including cars and boats, said City Manager Jay Boodheshwar. Removal has begun, but there's no timeline yet on how long it might take to complete the job.

"Of course, there is other types of debris that's in the water," Boodheshwar said. "Some are known, and a lot are unknown."

While the FWC doesn’t have specific information to give you, they want you, the boater, to give any information that would help with marine safety to them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asks boaters to report missing or damaged waterway markers by calling 866-405-2869 or by filling out an online form at https://myfwc.com/boating/waterway/markers/damaged-or-missing/.

Additional reporting by Liz Freeman and Chad Gillis.