Daytona 500 on NASCAR's horizon, and Austin Cindric wouldn't mind another | KEN WILLIS

A year ago at this time, Austin Cindric was staring at a bunch of unknowns.

Fitting, at the time, since he was largely an unknown himself.

He did know, however, he was approaching his rookie season with Team Penske, at a track where Roger Penske’s hired help had produced Daytona 500 winners. That history is where Cindric hung his officially licensed cap.

“Approaching the 500 last year, just a lot of unknowns — new team, new car,” he said this past week. “But the mentality was, ‘somebody’s gotta win it’.”

A year later, the 2022 Daytona 500 remains Cindric's lone Cup Series win, but if you’re gonna win just one, that’s the one that best fills the trophy case. And it seems like a conversation starter to last a lifetime, as Cindric happily confirmed nearly a week ago.

“As of February the sixth, 2023, I’m still talking about it,” he laughed. “If that answers that question, yes. But I’m happy to talk about it at all times. Absolutely the best day of my life. There were a lot of things I didn’t have a chance to look at, but I tried to enjoy it as it was happening.

“You have to accept that it may never happen again, but I certainly will have a chance to make it happen again. Some people go their whole careers without this type of achievement. It certainly makes you hungry to do it again.”

There’s a wee bit of irony in Cindric winning this particularl 500, because it’s that “other one” he grew up thirsting for.

“Hell, I didn’t miss an Indy 500 until I raced the Coke 600 this (past) year,” he said.

His father Tim is the longtime president of Team Penske, and while Penske’s NASCAR history is rich, it’s IndyCar and Indianapolis where the Penske legend stands tallest. Austin Cindric grew up blanketed in all things Indy.

“I remember the last time I was OK with being in the kids day-care, because my brother watched the 500 from the stands, and Sam Hornish won, and I didn’t get to go celebrate with everyone because I was stuck in the play pen with the kids,” he recalled. “From then on out, I watched it from the stands and got to watch some great finishes.

“The first Daytona 500 I went to, I was well into my racing career — probably after I was driving stock cars. The Indy 500 will always be special and from that standpoint, I don’t think there will ever be a replacement for me.”

Maybe not a replacement, but perhaps a bookend.

“Making memories at Daytona, that’s a special place for a lot of people, and it’s become a special place for me,” he said.

At 24 and approaching just his second full-time Cup Series season, Cindric says he’s yet to build up annual Daytona Beach traditions. Generally, he’s either at the Speedway, or very much nearby, as in across the street from Turns 3 and 4.

“Other than eating at the Olive Garden across the street from the race track, I wouldn’t say I have too many grand traditions,” he said before reciting his usual menu option. “Chicken parm, bread sticks, salad … the whole works.”

Mostly, he’s looking forward to Feb. 19 and another tradition that returned last year after limited attendance in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“It’ll be fun to see that place completely packed, another sellout crowd,” he said. “That’s one of the things that made winning there last year really special, just being able to do that in front of so many people.”

The immediate aftermath of that victory, bringing the car to rest and uncorking himself from the cockpit to grab the checkered flag, is what burned itself into Cindric’s memory bank.

“When you look up on the front straightaway, after you’ve blown out both rear tires doing burnouts, celebrating with your team, waiting for the tow truck to come pick you up because your car is immobile …. and you’re just looking up at over 100,000 people who are there to watch you do what you love.

“It's pretty hard to describe, I guess, and not an experience a lot of people can get.”

He obviously wouldn’t mind seeing how it feels a second time around. And he’s among a select group of modern racers who will race under the green flag knowing he has a chance to be first under the checkers.

“When you show up at a race track driving for Roger Penske, you have a chance to win,” Cindric said. “That’s the reality in my mind. No doubt in my mind, that’s the reality I live. It’s being able to do the most with those tools and that opportunity. But knowing that opportunity is there is the first step.”

