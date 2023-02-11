BETTY MONTGOMERY: Japanese Dogwood offer beacon of sunshine on a cold winter day

There used to be a fabulous flower shop in New York City that I loved to visit. I would go there to see all the perfect specimens of flowering branches that were for sale. The displays were breath-takingly beautiful and memorable to this day. Some years ago, I was there and saw branches with starry yellow blooms that I had never seen before. I knew forsythia and Kerria but I had not ever seen this particular flower. These branches had bright cluster of small flowers up and down the stem. Eager to find out the name, I went to a sales person who was close by and asked her the name of these branches. She did not know but was happy to find out the answer.

She returned and told me they were dogwood. Well, being from a state where native dogwoods grow wild in the woods, I thought to myself, “that is no dogwood”. Dogwoods have spectacular white flowers and dogwoods did not look anything like what I was seeing. Well, I was wrong. I later learned that yes, there is a Japanese Dogwood that has yellow flowers and it blooms in February, just when one is hungry for color in the garden. It is known as Cornus mas, Cornelian cherry, and Japanese Dogwood.

This member of the dogwood family is quite different from other dogwoods that I grow. It is deciduous like our native dogwoods and the leaf is a similar shape but the flowers and bark are quite different. The flowers are golden-yellow clusters that emerge along the naked branches before the leaves unfurl. They are like a beacon of sunshine on a cold winter day as they bloom in my garden in early February.

The leaves are medium green and appear in the late spring followed by dark red fruits that ripen mid to late summer. The fruit is edible and in Europe it is used in cuisine for drinks, syrups, preserves, jams, and sauces. They can be eaten fresh or dried, though they need to be fully ripe in order to lose some of their bitterness.

The fall foliage is usually only a mix of green and yellow colors and occasionally you will see some reddish-purple fall, though the display is not as notable as the fall color of our native dogwood, Cornus florida. The bark is also quite different and distinct. The peeling, brown bark adds winter interest to the garden and stands out since no leaves are present to hide the exfoliating bark. The wood of the tree is said to be very hard and because of this it was used in ancient times for spears and other weapons.

I have only seen Cornus mas grown as a small tree but have read that some people keep it cut back as a shrub, showing multi-stems that emerge from the ground. It is a fairly slow-growing species that will take up to 10 years to achieve 15 feet in height.

Cornus mas is a winner of the Award of Garden Merit from the Royal Horticultural Society, an honor given in England. The cornelian cherry dogwood has been recognized for its landscape appeal, winter hardiness, and pest resistance by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

There are several different cultivated varieties that are available and worth growing. I grow two different ones and I love them both. ‘Golden Glory’ blooms first and about the time it is finish flowering, Cornus officinalis blooms. ‘Golden Glory’ is my favorite only because it is the first tree to bloom in my garden but both are lovely plants.

Cornus mas is easy to grow. They like full sun to part shade, requiring a bit more sun than most dogwoods. If it gets too little sun, the flowering and fruit production will be reduced. It is happy in well-drained soil that is rich in humus that is slightly acidic. It will not do well in soil that remains constantly wet. And, like most dogwoods, cornus mas is best fertilized in the early spring.

I have rarely needed to prune my small trees. I do remove branches that are crossing over each other or ones that are in too low since I grow mine as trees. If I need to remove a branch, I do it in the winter, knowing that I am removing the flowers as well. I do bring these colorful flowers into the house and enjoy them in a vase of water.

I have never had any issues with either of mine and I enjoy the wonderful display of flowers it produces in the winter. It is a plant worth seeking, planting, and enjoying. If you do grow one, people will be asking you the name. It is a unique tree.

Betty Montgomery is a master gardener and author of “Hydrangeas: How To Grow, Cultivate & Enjoy,” and “A Four-Season Southern Garden.” She can be reached at bmontgomery40@gmail.com.