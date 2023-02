The light of mid-February lifts one’s spirit. This painting is named after a Van Morrison song and is titled "Among the Rolling Hills." If you Google the words to the song, it will make your day. One line: "I will do my jig and live among the rolling hills." The painting is a diptych done on oil by Elizabeth Ellison. To see more of Ellison's work, visit www.elizabethellisongallery.com.