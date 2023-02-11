Open in App
Gaston County, NC
The Gaston Gazette

Lack of seatbelts common thread in Gaston County traffic deaths

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TsI5_0kk1lHC100

Last year, more than half of the traffic fatalities that N.C. Highway Patrol investigated in Gaston County involved people who were not wearing seatbelts, according to data released by the agency.

First Sgt. Joel Williams said that in seven out of the 11 deaths, someone was not belted in. Three of the 11 involved alcohol, and four involved speed, so whether or not the person who died was wearing a seatbelt was the most significant contributing factor in the wrecks.

Williams said that last summer, he surveyed people in Gaston County and found that 85% admitted to wearing a seatbelt. In other places, that percentage is typically 90% or greater, he said.

Out of the three most recent deaths, two of which occurred over New Year's weekend, only one of those three people was wearing a seatbelt, Williams said. In one recent wreck, a woman was ejected from her vehicle. Had she been wearing a seatbelt, she would have stood a better chance at surviving.

"This crash was a very survivable crash," Williams said.

N.C. Highway Patrol plans to increase their enforcement efforts by issuing more citations to people who are not wearing seatbelts.

"Our desire is to see that everybody needs to wear their seatbelt," he said.

In 2021, 2022, and 2023, for the month of January, Highway Patrol investigated an average of around 200 wrecks a month, or about 50 wrecks a week.

