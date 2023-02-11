Open in App
Honesdale, PA
Tri-County Independent

Great Wall of Honesdale accepting artists' submissions for 2023

By SPECIAL TO TCI,

5 days ago


The Wayne County Arts Alliance (WCAA) and curators Marguerite "Maggie" Fuller and Phyllis Chekenian are seeking submissions for the 2023 Great Wall of Honesdale.

Artists may submit up to three images and are encouraged to interpret the theme “HOME IS…” in any creative manner. The deadline for submission is Feb. 28.

The Great Wall of Honesdale is now a well-known landmark in Wayne County. More than 100,000 cars pass by each week and view the large-scale 11- by 17- foot art panels. They are visible from 4th Street, facing Main Street.

In early June, WCAA will unveil 12 panels with newly selected artwork to be on display for an entire year. Each artist is permanently featured on The Wall’s website, which includes a link to their personal website or social media.

For full details, please see the Great Wall website: thegreatwallofhonesdale.com/call-for-entries-2023and/or WCAA website: waynecountyartsalliance.org/entries-2023-great-wall.

The non-profit organization has secured a large matching grant to purchase a building at 959 Main St., Honesdale, as its newly established headquarters.

WCAA began in 2003 and has hosted the Great Wall since 2015.

