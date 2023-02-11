SPCA pets for adoption: High-energy babies, a shy kitty and a mini that acts like a biggie

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.

Venice

Gender: Male

Age: 4 months

Weight: 3-plus pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Black

Adoption Fee: $150

Venice is a fun, playful little guy who enjoys time with his brother, Florence. He's affectionate and shy; he loves being a couch potato and lying on laps. He loves other felines as well. Remember his brother? They really would love to stick together. They go paw in paw. Meet them both at the Orlando Cat Café! You can make an appointment at www.orlandocatcafe.com.

Ally

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Weight: 11 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Brown

Orphaned Since: 01/20/2023

Adoption Fee: $50

Ally is a little shy at first, but can be super affectionate once she gets to smell you and check you over. Also, do you like chicken? She hopes so because she loves it. Come check her out here and if you click, you can take her to a chicken place for your first date. Just make an appointment at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment.

Jimmy

Gender: Male

Age: 12 years

Weight: 25 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Schnauzer, Miniature/Grey

Orphaned Since: 02/02/2023

Adoption Fee: $250

Jimmy is a miniature but acts like a big guy. He’d like to be your one and only: In other words, no other dogs, no cats and no kids under 5. He does like older kids though and is a great cuddle bug. He's house trained but needs more training on some skills. For example, he needs to learn how to walk on a leash without pulling. He promises to learn though. Make an appointment to meet him at www.spcaflorida.org/appointment.

Bronx

Gender: Male

Age: 1-plus years

Weight: 63 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Mix – Black/White

Orphaned Since: 01/27/2023

Adoption Fee: $250

Bronx is still a baby, which means he's got high energy and loves to play. He gets along great with other dogs. He's already house trained, but he's smart and would love to learn more. He's a great sleepover candidate and would love to bunk with you. Make an appointment to meet Bronx at www.spcaflorida.org/appointment.