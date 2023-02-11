Open in App
Palm Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach to review controversial plans for makeover of old Chesterfield hotel

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

5 days ago

The Town Council will review controversial plans for the redevelopment of the old Chesterfield hotel during its development review meeting Wednesday at Town Hall.

Council members are expected to vote on whether to approve special exception and variance requests for the project, which has raised concerns among nearby residents about potential noise, parking and traffic intensification.

Residents who live near the four-story landmarked building at 363 Cocoanut Row, which is now called The Vineta Hotel , plan to speak at Wednesday's meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. The project is scheduled to be presented at 2 p.m.

"We would like to register our concern and ask the Town to step back and take a more detailed review," Marsha Tanner Wilson, president of the board of directors of the nearby La Maisonette condominium complex, wrote in a letter to the town.

"On its face, this is not merely replacing one hotel with another, but rather an intensification leading to increased pressure on parking by valets due to additional restaurant seats, higher traffic volume within neighboring streets, and greater noise from A/C equipment."

Related: The Chesterfield boutique hotel sells for $42 million in Palm Beach, deed shows

The Vineta Hotel has been closed since September, and is expected to reopen in the second half of 2024, according to the hotel's website.

Its new owners, London-based brothers David and Simon Reuben, bought the hotel for $42 million in May.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission unanimously approved the architectural portion of the redevelopment project in January, and will conduct an additional review of its lighting package next month.

Plans for the project include external sitework improvements; façade renovations and alterations; and "substantial" interior demolition and alterations that would include enlarging the existing hotel rooms on the second, third and fourth floors, and interior layout changes to the ground floor to accommodate an expanded food and beverage program, according to town documents.

A larger restaurant is planned, as well as a second bar, nightclub, and adjacent pool lounge.

The building currently is licensed as a 57-room hotel with 113 dining seats and nightclub use, but the owner is requesting approval to reduce the number of rooms from 57 to 41, and increase the number of restaurant and bar seats to 197.

All of those seats would be contained along the ground floor of the hotel, according to town documents, with 35 located within a lounge located north of the courtyard, 66 within the main dining room of the former Leopard Lounge space, 44 within the open-air courtyard, and 52 in and around the pool bar toward the eastern portion of the site. Sixteen of the pool bar seats are proposed to be outside.

John David Corey, a member of the town's Architectural Commission, said he and other residents are concerned about the proposed expansion of restaurant seating as well as the lack of dedicated hotel parking, which has been a problem for decades.

If the owners revised their plans to address these issues, he said, residents would be more inclined to back them.

"If the applicant withdraws the variance request for the extra seats and can demonstrate a way to solve the valet, staff and guest parking demand issues, I expect that the residents would support a first-class boutique hotel in Midtown," he said.

Originally named the Lido-Venice, The Vineta opened in 1926 as a hotel. It was renamed The Vineta in 1928 and became condos in 1980, and by 1985 was operating as The Palm Court hotel-condominium. In 1989, it became part of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection and was renamed The Chesterfield.

In 1986, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and in 1991, Palm Beach designated the building a landmark.

The Council also will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for its regular monthly meeting. At that meeting, the council will:

• Hear presentations on the townwide undergrounding project and water feasibility study.

• Review the proposed North County Road alignment.

• Hear updates to the Phipps Ocean Park redevelopment project and the FDOT's State Road A1A project between Emerald Way and Royal Palm Way.

• Hold discussions on single-use plastics and the Bert Harris Act.

• Vote to approve a contract for The Corradino Group to conduct a traffic and parking study.

Council members will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall, and also at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for the development review. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom Webinar. Those wishing to make public comments virtually can access the Zoom link on the town's Meeting Audio page.

On Wednesday, the council also will meet at 9:30 a.m. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom Webinar. Those wishing to make public comments virtually can access the Zoom link on the town's Meeting Audio page.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach to review controversial plans for makeover of old Chesterfield hotel

