Open in App
Palm Beach County, FL
See more from this location?
Palm Beach Daily News

Boys basketball | Suncoast exacts comprehensive revenge on reigning state champions

By Rick Robb,

5 days ago

RIVIERA BEACH — Suncoast High's boys basketball team, overshadowed by Class 7A powers Lake Worth and Dwyer for most of the season, may have the best chance to bring a state championship home to Palm Beach County.

The Chargers , who have been nearly unbeatable since the holiday break, scored the first 12 points of the game and rolled to a 72-55 victory over visiting Fort Lauderdale-Stranahan on Friday night to capture the District 14-5A championship.

Suncoast (21-5) will host a Region 4-5A quarterfinal on Thursday as the likely No. 2 seed. The opponent will be determined this weekend.

"We're excited to be playing at home in front of our crowd," Suncoast head coach Jason Powell said. "We don't know who we play yet but we're just waiting on the opportunity."

Senior forward Nate Sasser scored 26 points to lead the Chargers, who have won 14 of their last 15 games, losing only a 46-45 decision to Dwyer. The Dragons (17-10) made several runs in the second half but could get no closer than seven points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImLvF_0kk1jaYS00

More: Suncoast basketball embraces state championship ambitions

Recent: Breaking down the playoff picture for Palm Beach County boys basketball teams

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Revenge ... or no revenge?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nnTS_0kk1jaYS00

In last year's district final, Stranahan edged Suncoast 58-57 in overtime, a loss made more painful by the fact that the Dragons went on to win a state championship.

Powell downplayed the revenge angle — but his players didn't.

"We didn't need the motivation of who we were playing," Powell said. "We know it's playoff time right now, so we're just trying to get a gauge on ourselves and all the hard work that we've put in this year. We're just trying to get ourselves ready for this run."

Sasser and junior point guard Stone Bureau saw things a little differently.

"They beat us last year, so we were out for blood," said Sasser, who missed last year's game with an injury. "That was extra motivation for us. We really wanted it tonight."

Bureau, who scored 15 points and dished out numerous assists, added: "Last year we lost by one point, so I really wanted it. The district championship is back where it's supposed to be. We're going to use this game as motivation."

Attack mode

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFnYk_0kk1jaYS00

That's when Sasser took matters into his own hands. Driving hard to the basket, he scored on three straight possessions over the third and fourth periods, all from close range. After a Stranahan basket, Sasser banked in a short jumper to make it 55-45.

Stranahan's 3-point shooters heated up in the second half, allowing the Dragons to cut the deficit to seven points on two occasions.

"Nate kind of took over in some areas of the game and then Stone took over late in the game," Powell said. "We just went with the hot hand at the time, and we went on matchups — we saw who was guarding who and we kind of took advantage of that to get the open look."

Bureau had two baskets and two free throws to help the Chargers close on a 12-3 run.

"They had a lot of fouls," he said. "If we didn't score, we were at least going to get a foul."

Junior guard Joseph Renna hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch and finished with 14 points. Ian Smikle, a 6-foot-9 junior center, didn't have a big scoring night but clogged the middle and dominated the boards.

Win or go home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVqMI_0kk1jaYS00

The Chargers — and probably the Dragons, who entered the district tournament as the No. 5 seed in Region 4-5A — now move into single-elimination play.

Because Suncoast is in Class 5A, it won't have to face the gauntlet of powerhouses awaiting Lake Worth and Dwyer in Class 7A, so a state championship might be more within the Chargers' reach. They prepared for a playoff run by scheduling a number of bigger schools, including Jupiter, Wellington, Palm Beach Lakes and Dwyer.

Miami-Belen Jesuit entered district play as the No. 1 seed in Region 4-5A and Suncoast was No. 2. Those teams are also 1-2 in the entire state among 5A schools.

Belen beat Suncoast in the regional quarterfinals last year, then lost to Stranahan, which went on to add another state title to the one it won in 2020.

"We've got the toughest region in the class," Powell said. "Hopefully we've learned from our mistakes the previous year."

Suncoast also will host a regional semifinal game if it wins Thursday. A rematch with Stranahan is a possibility.

"We're ready to take them on again," Bureau said. "We'll take on anybody right now. This is real sweet — revenge feels real good."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boys basketball | Suncoast exacts comprehensive revenge on reigning state champions

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Palm Beach County, FL
Car crashes in Jupiter: These 5 roads had the most wrecks during 2022.
Jupiter, FL20 hours ago
Loggerhead Marinelife Center has first public turtle release since 2021, North county grows
Juno Beach, FL12 hours ago
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
West Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
Most Popular
What's next for longtime Palm Beach Central coach Jason Pitman after surprising exit
Wellington, FL1 day ago
Benjamin girls soccer leaves undefeated Edgewood heartbroken on Valentine's Day
Palm Beach Gardens, FL1 day ago
Boynton's new field of dreams: Sports agent spearheads makeover of East Boynton Little League park
Boynton Beach, FL21 hours ago
Delray Beach Open stunner: Part-time, 784th-ranked tennis player upsets former champion
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Miami Gardens Police detain 1 person after hit-and-run leaves 2 FMU students dead; school gathers in prayer
Miami Gardens, FL3 days ago
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
Jacksonville, FL6 days ago
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Delray Beach, FL6 days ago
West Palm Beach woman convicted of manslaughter in death of Greenacres man
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
Coral Springs, FL8 days ago
Men-of-war are on South Florida beaches. What you need to know to avoid the sting
Key Biscayne, FL5 days ago
FATAL CRASH AT MILITARY TRAIL AND WEST ATLANTIC AVENUE IN DELRAY BEACH
Delray Beach, FL3 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed by two cars on I-95 in Boca
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
Palm Beachers want DeSantis to intervene on stopping bike lanes on A1A
Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
One killed, several hurt during multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac
Tamarac, FL3 days ago
New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood
Miami Gardens, FL6 days ago
The Unassuming Florida Restaurant That Serves The Best Fried Chicken You’ve Ever Tried
Greenacres, FL9 days ago
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
One dead after crash in Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL3 days ago
Huge store chain opening another Florida location
West Palm Beach, FL8 days ago
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump No Longer Representing Boynton Beach Family
Boynton Beach, FL8 days ago
South Florida law enforcement ARREST group in large-scale retail theft
Lauderdale Lakes, FL4 days ago
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
Boca Raton, FL5 days ago
Woman dies 11 months after fall at FLL as suit against Southwest continues
Fort Lauderdale, FL17 days ago
Man found shot at Singer Island hotel dies; police seek details
Riviera Beach, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy