Lake Worth's 24-point fourth-quarter comeback gets district championship revenge

GREENACRES — A 47-29 lead at halftime suggested Wellington would pull off the district championship upset, but Lake Worth (21-1) proved why its program is No. 7 in the state with a 24-point fourth-quarter push to topple the Wolverines.

Lake Worth defeated Wellington 73-71 in a blockbuster Friday night district championship matchup in Palm Beach County.

“Like any other team, we can be down too, you know,” Lake Worth coach Frank Baxley said. ”People are just used to us winning by 20 and 30. It's not like that every night. Especially in a game like this — a championship game.”

The loss seemed to quickly spoil the high energy surrounding Wellington’s 74-37 semifinal win over Forest Hill — the Wolverines’ 20th of a season that marked a "Decade of Dominance.”

As Lake Worth celebrations echoed from the home locker room at John I. Leonard High, a Wellington supporter called Lake Worth ”overrated” and remarked, “How do you blow a 20-point lead?”

Ask the Knicks.

Jokes aside, here’s how:

Wellington (20-5) still held a 64-49 lead at the top of the fourth quarter. Fouls would weigh greater than the efforts of 6-foot-6 junior Elyjah Freeman. Marking Wellington’s 10th of the second half, junior leader Reggie Reinhardt exited the game with less than five minutes to the buzzer after an illegal play on Marvin Golf, giving the keys to Lake Worth at the wrong time.

“Our concept was, if we had to get the last shot, we’d do that,” Baxley said.

Senior guard Calvin Sirmans bounced the ball from foot to foot for the last three minutes, interrupted only by a timeout and a last-second drive into the paint for the game-winning shot, rebounded in by junior Hedrens Bartelus.

“Unfortunately, we turned the ball over in a crucial moment with 10 seconds left in the game and they had an opportunity,” Baxley said. ”But then we got another turn on one of them and then we had another shot.”

“We weren't gonna let that one pass us up this time so once we got our second chance, we finished it."

The lengthy wait had Wellington players and cheerleaders in knots, morale already stomped by Lake Worth’s miraculous comeback and Reinhardt’s absence.

Lake Worth’s win is the effect of playoff basketball and simply being the stuff of which championship teams are made.

The Trojans are even more confident entering the postseason with a district championship in tow, a title they were denied by Wellington in 2022 ahead of a run to the Final Four of Class 7A.

“We’re a much better team this year,” senior captain Marvin Golf said.

After coming up short last year in district and state championships, Golf and Lake Worth knew they had to ”come back and compete.”

After Friday’s win, “comeback” is an understatement.

The next time Lake Worth hits the hardwood will be in regional quarterfinals on Thursday, granted an automatic ticket to the road to Lakeland with the win over Wellington.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Lake Worth's 24-point fourth-quarter comeback gets district championship revenge