Palm Beach Daily News

Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

5 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her 2018 Volkswagen SUV just before 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24, crashing into a cement utility pole and traffic control box near Kirk and Gun Club roads, just off the northwest corner of the club.

Headed to prison:Riviera Beach man sentenced to eight years in 2018 beating death of toddler

The vehicle then veered into the yard of a neighboring home, striking a parked vehicle and a trampoline as the girl was jumping on it, according to a PBSO crash report made public Feb. 6.

An ambulance crew took the child, whose name was not disclosed, to St. Mary's Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. Deangelis also received medical care at St. Mary's, where she succumbed to her injuries Feb. 4.

The crash report indicates that Deangelis was driving south on Kirk, approaching its intersection with Gun Club, when she lost control and veered off the roadway. The report does not indicate what caused the vehicle to go out of control.

'American Pain':Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary

Donald Trump and golf:Fancy resorts, A-list partners, cheating at highest level

Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the crash, PBSO said. The report indicates that Deangelis was not wearing a seatbelt.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

