Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

5 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021.

Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss also revoked Cheridor's driver's license for life when she sentenced him Feb. 7.

For subscribers:Your DNA test could get your cousin's ex arrested for murder. A recent case shows how.

Boca Raton police arrested Cheridor, now 26, weeks after the crash, which took place Feb. 20, 2021, on the 2900 block of North Federal Highway, north of Glades Road

According to a police report, Cheridor was traveling south at 116 mph in the moments before his black Mercedes-Benz crashed into Cheatham's Nissan as she drove out of a hotel parking lot. The posted speed limit was 45 mph, the report said.

Toxicology reports showed that Cheridor had alcohol, cocaine and other drugs in his system that night, investigators said. Cheridor, who remained at the scene, told police he was driving at the speed limit in a through-lane when he saw a vehicle exiting a driveway, the report said.

Lyft driver dead:Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

Internal affairs :K-9 incident has 2 PBSO deputies on leave amid use-of-force investigation

Cheridor said he attempted to maneuver to avoid the other vehicle, but the other vehicle pulled in front of him. He denied that he had either drank alcohol or smoked marijuana that night, the report said.

An officer noted that the damage to the vehicles did not support Cheridor's explanation of the crash.

Weiss imposed concurrent prison terms of 10 years on the manslaughter and homicide charges, and five years on the license charge.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

