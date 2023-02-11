Ethan Gregory: Controversy over African American studies is puzzling — and political

Florida’s current criticism of the AP African American History course being offered to high school students is shameful. As a senior at Mandarin High School in 1999, I took a dual enrollment course titled “African American History” that was taught in conjunction with the Florida Community College of Jacksonville (now FSCJ).

This class was taught by a high school history teacher based on curriculum from the state-sponsored college. By passing this course, college credit could be received, just like what is now being offered by the AP College Board.

So why is it now controversial to offer a class on the history of African Americans?

In my high school class, we learned the history of the slave trade, slavery's role in the Civil War, the Reconstruction era and the civil rights movement, as well as the key people and events surrounding these historic moments. Less than 25 years ago, there was nothing controversial about learning the history of a culture of people that have greatly shaped American history.

That history has not changed — just the lens being used to view it.

I believe Florida’s students are being used as pawns in a culture war waged on their behalf. Instead of being freely able to learn African American history if they so choose, many in the state apparently want to limit their ability to study our shared history.

Many opponents of the new AP course claim that all cultures need to be taught at an equal level. While that is certainly a noble endeavor, in practice it is difficult. To create AP or standard-level courses for all cultures in the melting pot that is the USA would be a monumental task that would require years of work, funding and political will, none of which I’m sure is available.

Which I guess is why it is necessary to focus on the largest and most impactful cultures in U.S. history.

African American history has shaped the development on this great nation and deserves to be taught. Without slavery, the agricultural economy of the colonies and early U.S. would not have been the same. Without slavery, the Civil War may not have happened. Without African Americans speaking up for their civil rights, many Americans would not be able to enjoy the rights we all have today.

Florida high schools teach European history because it greatly informs how America was formed, the values we retain and how our government came to be. Without knowing European history, it is difficult to understand how this great nation was shaped. There is even an AP European History course because it is so important. Think what would happen if leaders in our state decided that studying European history was controversial.

There is nothing controversial about studying African American history at any level. The only controversy is the one being manufactured to stir up a political base.

Ethan W. Gregory, Jacksonville

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.