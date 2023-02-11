Preview: FAMU basketball returns home to host SWAC East rival Jackson State

Three-pointers : The Florida A&M women's basketball team split in its trip to Texas after beating Texas Southern last Saturday and falling to Prairie View A&M on Monday. The Rattlers were shorthanded due to injuries and only dressed seven players in their two-point loss to PVAMU. Of those injuries was the team's leading scorer guard Dylan Horton .

In Horton's absence, guard Mide Oriyomi stepped up and led the team with 16 points. Oriyomi averages 14 points in her last five showings and has earned back-to-back SWAC Impact Player of the Week awards.

"It's great to be recognized, but ultimately it's great to win," Oriyomi said on the coaches show via the Rattler Sports Network . "This team is really special and I hate that our record doesn't show how good that we are. When you're fighting with your sisters every day, we're confident that we're going to get the results that we want."

FAMU (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) will try to upset Southwestern Athletic Conference leader and defending champions Jackson State (13-8, 10-1 SWAC). The Tigers hosted and defeated the Rattlers, 71-52 in their last meeting.

"This is the fourth quarter and we're really tough," FAMU head coach Shalon Pillow said. "We've had adversity all season and nothing is going to change."

FAMU players to watch : Guard Ahriahna Grizzle (10.8 points per game), guard Mide Oriyomi (9.9 points per game), forward Paulla Weekes (6.3 rebounds per game)

JSU players to watch : Guard Ti'lan Boler (12.5 points per game), forward Angel Jackson (7.3 rebounds per game), forward Daja Woodard (6.4 points per game)

Three-pointers : FAMU men's basketball also split on the Texas trip after beating the defending SWAC men's champions Texas Southern last Saturday and losing at PVAMU on Monday.

Guard Noah Meren has been the man for the Rattlers lately as he averages 15 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his last five games ― leading the team in scoring and tying with forward Jaylen Bates in the span.

FAMU (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) will try to get even with Jackson State (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) after falling to the Tigers by one point three weeks ago.

"Saturday is a big game in a number of levels," FAMU coach Robert McCullum said. "Specifically in terms of remaining in the hunt to be one of the top eight seeds to advance to Birmingham for the conference tournament."

FAMU players to watch : Guard Jordan Tillmon (10.5 points per game), guard Noah Meren (6.9 points per game), forward Jaylen Bates (seven rebounds per game)

JSU players to watch : Guard Ken Evans Jr. (10.7 points per game), guard Coltie Young (10.7 points per game), forward Trace Young (5.7 rebounds per game)

FAMU vs. JSU SWAC Doubleheader Information

When/Where : Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. (women), 4 p.m. (men) ET inside of the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center

Broadcast/Radio : FAMU Athletics Facebook/Rattler Sports Network

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

