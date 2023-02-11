Timing is right for Super Bowl message of inclusion | Candace McKibben

This week I learned about an intriguing ad campaign, including a slot during the Super Bowl LVII, perhaps the most coveted and expensive advertising time in television. While I enjoy FSU football, I am not a lover of the sport in general. What intrigues me most about the Super Bowl is the commercials. Perhaps you have a past favorite.

The ad we can anticipate this Super Bowl that seems surprising to me is an ad for Jesus Christ. For the past 10 months, the “He Gets Us” campaign has used billboards, YouTube channels and, most recently, television during the NFL playoffs, to spread the message that Jesus “gets” the human condition.

At an expense of $20 million, the Super Bowl commercials will further the reach of the message that Jesus is relevant in our times. The byline for each commercial is “He Gets Us. All of Us.” I am encouraged by the inclusivity of the message that is just in time for Black History month.

Setting the table for change

As part of my own recent commitment to learn more about Black history during the nationally designated month of February, I found a remarkable website, The AntiRacist Table. I learned about it from one of my favorite websites, Greater Good Magazine. You can read the article at greatergood.berkeley.edu.

The AntiRacist Table was founded by two African American sisters, Lynn Turner and Kirsten Ivey-Colson, great-great granddaughters of Caroline and Allen, who were born enslaved in the state of Alabama. Lynn is a wife, mother, and lead kindergarten teacher in Bethesda, Maryland. Kirsten is a mother, mediation practitioner, and student of nonviolent communication, living in Washington, DC.

The sisters created The AntiRacist Table in response to America's 2020 Racial Reckoning as a way to bring antiracism into daily life as a daily practice. The sisters, who together have careers in law and education, and a background in African American Studies, nonviolent communication, mediation, and conflict resolution, created this rich resource in 2020.

30-day challenge

They offer a 30-day challenge that can be completed in 30 days or 30 weeks or whatever interval best suits your particular needs.

Beyond this free 30-day curriculum, including a daily meditation, articles, podcasts, and questions for thought and or journaling, garnered from a number of reliable sources, there are other learning experiences, sensitive to various learning styles, that address the work of weeding out racism. The goal of the website is to share commonly unknown facts about American history, what anti-Blackness and its legacy is, how to wrestle with emotionality, white privilege, and fragility, how to be an ally/co-conspirator, and what antiracism looks like in your own life.

The website is sophisticated and warm, welcoming those who are simply exploring what is available and encouraging those who wish to engage in a deeper experience. The founders have created an inviting space that infuses readings, podcasts, videos, art, music, mindfulness, nonviolent communication, and journaling to help you every step of the way.

The “AntiRacist Table Community of Care Agreement” highlights 15 values that keep the platform respectful. I signed up for the 30-day plan but also have listened to several other resources, all of which I found exceptionally good.

Black History Month in action

They are offering a post a day during Black History Month. The introductory post, “Black History Month 2023,” is definitely worth watching. Harvard Law is the source of this 10-minute introduction to Black History Month and Bryan Stevenson, the Founder and Executive Director of The Equal Justice Institute narrates.

He reminds us that we have been practicing silence about our Black history as a nation for far too long. He notes that this gap in our knowledge creates ongoing demonization of people of color and does not allow us to get beyond where we have been. He encourages that we must stay hopeful, for hopelessness is the enemy of injustice, and stresses that we must become comfortable with feeling uncomfortable to move forward.

Thus far, the Black History Month daily posts on the AntiRacist Table Community Hub have included: an invitation to a “watch party” to view the Hulu presentation of "The 1619 Project,” a PBS video about Frederick Douglas, a PBS documentary about the role of Hip Hop in changing the world, an interview by Oprah Winfrey with Viola Davis, celebrating her EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards) and her highly acclaimed memoir, “Finding Me,” and a short and compelling family story about reparations in California.

Calling on faith

I am so grateful to the founders of the AntiRacist Table for the vision they had in 2020 to create such a user-friendly, helpful, and poignant resource for people who are eager to broaden their understanding of our nation’s history. I hope that many people find their way to this remarkable website where I am learning so much.

Something I do know about Black history is how so many persons of color through the years have relied upon their faith in the resiliency of the human spirit and in God to endure hardships I have never had to face. The spirituals that beautifully express their sorrows and hope speak volumes about their faith in believing that they are loved and held by a benevolent power greater than their own.

Long before the ads that will air on Super Bowl Sunday, they had an experiential understanding that God gets the human condition and is available to all of us.

Super Bowl ads have become a part of the pageantry of the big game many of us will view on Sunday evening. As we watch the ads for Jesus which appear this Super Bowl Sunday, I pray that we all will not only remember the ways in which Jesus loved and accepted all others unconditionally but be challenged ourselves to be loving toward all others, including those whose history we share and are remembering this month.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.