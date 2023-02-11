Open in App
Millersburg, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Record

Valentine gift-givers dipping into chocolate-covered strawberries this year

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUKCt_0kk1jEKa00

MILLERSBURG − Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that kind of sneaks up on someone in the middle of February. And if you are one of those forgetful folks, there are many specialty shops in the Ashland, Wayne and Holmes County area available for a last-minute gift idea to keep things sailing smoothly on the relationship front.

The following are a few of those ideas, featuring freshly dipped, chocolate-covered strawberries, which are a popular selection at confectionaries around the area. Flowers and jewelry also make great last-minute gifts.

All the rage this year: Chocolate-covered strawberries

At sweet shops across Ashland, Wayne and Holmes Counties, the most popular item for Valentine's Day this year is chocolate-covered strawberries.

Employees at Coblentz Chocolates in Walnut Creek, Main Street Fudge & Popcorn in Berlin and Troyer's Sweet Shoppe in Millersburg said this year's special treat for Valentine's Day is chocolate-covered strawberries, along with other tasty treats.

Ashley Lantz at Ashley's Candy & Nut Shoppe in Ashland said the strawberries are a special treat for customers.

"I only do chocolate-covered strawberries a few times a year, and Valentine's Day is one of those time," Lantz said. "In fact, Valentine's Day is our biggest day for that."

Lantz noted strawberries are perishable, so they can't be kept around for too long, which makes them a special delicacy. She noted crazy weather in California recently has added to cost of berries.

The three days leading up to Valentine's Day − Saturday, Monday and Tuesday − are the days the chocolate-covered strawberries will be available at Ashley's Candy & Nut Shoppe.

Lantz added Valentine's Day is kind of a last-minute holiday, where people often wait until the last minute before stepping out for gifts.

"We are very busy the last few days before the 14th," she said. "It starts Friday and Saturday and stays pretty steady through Tuesday."

Other gift options for those with a sweet tooth

At Miss Amy's Bakery on Smithville-Western Road in Wooster, aside from cupcakes, cookies and other bakery offerings, they are doing chocolate-covered strawberries as well this weekend into early next week.

"We offer chocolate-covered strawberries, and cookies and fun things for kids" an employee said. "We start taking orders the week before Valentine's Day. We're here to take care of everyone's sweet tooth."

Verna Troyer at Troyer's Sweet Shoppe in Millersburg said she has added some heart-shaped chocolate offerings this year as well as strawberries.

Balloons, flowers and other gift ideas like coffee mugs and such are available at Buehler's stores in Wooster, Orrville and Ashland. A bouquet of flowers and a box of candy is a traditional yet well-received gift sure to keep the giver in good graces.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State
Akron home transformed into tranquil retreat
Akron, OH3 days ago
Most Popular
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Akron, OH13 hours ago
$1 million scratch off lottery ticket sold in Ohio
Newton Falls, OH9 hours ago
Zanesville Potato Chip Company to Purchase Mike-sell’s Chips
Zanesville, OH3 days ago
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's Day
Medina, OH4 days ago
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Akron firefighters battle fire at Timber Top apartments
Akron, OH1 day ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
Akron, OH4 days ago
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
4 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Families could be left deciding between rent or food starting March 1
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
Fairview Park, OH8 days ago
Bodies of Cleveland men found in Lake Erie identified
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Canton hospital system needs to fill nearly 1,000 positions
Canton, OH2 days ago
Tickets now on sale for Ohio State/Michigan game at Browns stadium
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Shooting at Canton apartments overnight, police say
Canton, OH2 days ago
16-year-old Garfield Heights girl reported missing
Garfield Heights, OH2 days ago
24-year-old man dead after falling off canoe and drowning in Hamilton Co. pond
Colerain Township, OH1 day ago
Woman arrives for work at Boston Market to find door open, safe cleared: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
Lyndhurst, OH2 days ago
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
Akron, OH6 days ago
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in North Canton
North Canton, OH3 days ago
Here are this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
New Philadelphia, OH6 days ago
Deputy Struck by Car During Fire Alarm, AirBNB Party Call in Tusc County
Sugarcreek, OH4 days ago
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
Lewisville, OH6 days ago
2 men recovered from Lake Erie are men who went missing days prior, ME confirms
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
North Royalton company, featured on ‘Shark Tank’, sues Five Below stores over accusations of patent infringement
North Royalton, OH8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy