Business briefs: Gorman-Rupp results, counterfeit money seminar, federal contract and more

Gorman-Rupp reports fourth quarter, year-end financial results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales of $146 million increased 55% or $51.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, a 19.3% increase excluding sales from Fill-Rite which was acquired in May 2022. Fourth quarter net income was $2.4 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.25 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full year 2022, Gorman-Rupp reports net sales of $521 million increased 37.7% or $142.7 million compared to 2021, a 14.6% increase excluding sales from Fill-Rite which was acquired in May 2022. Net income was $11.2 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $29.9 million, or $1.14 per share, for 2021.

“2022 was an historic year for Gorman-Rupp as we celebrated our 50th consecutive year of increased dividends, completed the largest acquisition in company history by acquiring Fill-Rite, and reached $500 million in annual sales for the first time," noted President & CEO Scott King. "In addition to these historic achievements, we also delivered year-over-year double digit organic revenue growth in 2022. The integration of Fill-Rite has gone well and we are expanding their footprint to support further growth. As we begin our 90th year, our outlook remains positive. We enter 2023 with record backlog and believe the majority of our markets will continue to show growth, particularly those related to infrastructure."

Chamber to host program on counterfeit money

As part of its Business Boot Camp Services, Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will host a program titled "Spot Counterfeit Money & Credit Card Fraud in the Workplace" 7:30-9 a.m. March 2 at the Chamber, 55 N. Mulberry St., Mansfield. The speaker will be Kevin Williamson, who has been with the United States Secret Service for 20 years.

The seminar will include information about the history of U.S. currency, how to identify counterfeit money, security features, how to identify a fraudulent credit card, how to determine a fraudulent charge, how to be a great witness and business practices to protect from fraud and counterfeit.

The cost, which includes a continental breakfast, is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.

To register visit richlandareachamber.com or call 419-522-3211.

Galion company awarded federal contract

Brothers Body & Equipment of Galion won a federal contract award for $684,898 from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service for a 5,000 gallon tanker.

Tate's Show Cattle joins membership of American Angus Association

GALION — Tate's Show Cattle of Galion is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.

Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal associates for upcoming summer

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point plans to hire 7,000 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2023 season in May. The park anticipates filling the majority of the roles during a weeklong hiring blitz to be held Feb. 18-24 as part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign by Cedar Point’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, across all its parks in the United States and Canada.

To learn more about the event and positions, visit cedarpoint.com/jobs. The positions include ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards and aquatics, security and more. Hourly pay ranges from $14-$17 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service and position.

Cedar Point will host in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center throughout the week. For more details on dates and times of events, visit cedarpoint.com/jobs.