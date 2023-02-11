Open in App
Phelan, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Prep Soccer: Serrano rallies back, wins in PKs to reach the CIF-SS Div. 4 quarterfinals

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press,

5 days ago
Ryann Munoz set the tone by simply doing her job in a penalty kicks shootout Friday night.

The Serrano goalkeeper stepped to her right and met the ball and saved the Marlborough soccer team’s first attempt during the shootout.

Munoz blocked another, and her teammates — Jasmine Cordero and Stephania Mendoza — nailed two PKs to beat Marlborough 2-0 after the teams were tied 2-2 when the final whistle blew.

“As a keeper about to do penalties it’s my responsibility to stay calm, confident, and collected to set the tone for the shootout,” Munoz said after the victory. “Being able to save the very first kick just boosted everyone’s energy and my confidence to take the win.”

The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Serrano cut the lead in half just before halftime when Gisselle Martinez scored on an assist from Mariah Kavanaugh.

Maddie Baker evened the score in the second half, scoring on an assist from Kailey Sell.

“This was a battle. It’s a nice victory over a really good team,” Serrano head coach Steve Brenner said. “This was our best game of the year. I really felt we matched up well, and even though they went up 2-0 I had a good feeling that we would be able to come back. Our girls are playing their hearts out, are fully healthy and have really started to figure it all out.”

The teams went scoreless the rest of the way and once the shootout came around, Brenner knew his team would be just fine.

Afterall, his team had been practicing penalty kicks all week long.

“I felt really good about the penalty kicks,” Brenner said. “I know the girls felt pretty confident, and having Ryann in goal is a bonus for us.”

Serrano (11-10-2) is back in action Tuesday, back at home against Valley Christian, which beat Temescal Canyon 2-1.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team and all the hard work they put in today and look forward to continuing our CIF run next Tuesday,” Munoz said.

