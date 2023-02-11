Open in App
Richland County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Mansfield News Journal

Richland County assistant prosecutor presented with Trial Dogg award

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal,

5 days ago

Richland County Assistant Prosecutor Matt Metcalf was recognized with the Trial Dogg award for trying more cases than anyone else in the Richland County Prosecutor's Office in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5vpY_0kk1j90C00

"Trials are the most time consuming difficult part of our job as prosecutors, trials can be difficult for victims and victims' families, but there is no greater feeling than being able to achieve justice for a victim of crime," Metcalf said.

Metcalf has lived in Richland County his whole life, graduating from Crestview High School. He served almost eight years in the Air National Guard 200th Red Horse Squadron.

He interned in the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office in law school and has worked in the Richland County Prosecutor's Office since 2018 as an assistant prosecuting attorney.

"I believe my time and experience in the military has given me the tools to have success as a prosecutor," he said.

He was one of the prosecutor's who worked on the John Mack Jr. murder trial in 2022.

He tried six felony cases, the most notable one being the John Mack case, a four-week trial.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Four arrested in drug bust
Bucyrus, OH1 day ago
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
New Philadelphia, OH6 days ago
Ohio State Trooper injured, hospitalized following crash on I-71
Grove City, OH3 days ago
Deputy Struck by Car During Fire Alarm, AirBNB Party Call in Tusc County
Sugarcreek, OH4 days ago
One dead after shooting in Carey
Carey, OH4 days ago
State trooper seriously injured after crash on I-71 near Columbus
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
Fairview Park, OH8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy