Northland Players to present ‘Second Time Around’

CHEBOYGAN — The Northland Players will return to the stage at the Cheboygan Eagles this month with a two-act comedy and dinner show.

Performances of the play “Second Time Around” by Henry Denker are set for Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s a comedy set in the mid to late 19070s about a widow and a widower who meet and fall in love and decide that they are going to live together and go on a cruise,” said director Amy Maltby. “And of course in the 1970s that would have been a very big deal and very scandalous, and of course their children are less than thrilled.”

The cast of eight includes four men and four women. They started rehearsing for the show on Jan. 3.

“It’s just been such a fun group of people to work with,” Maltby said. “Everybody is really bringing their A game. Just to see it progress has been a thrill. It’s a really fun show.”

Subscribe:Check out our offers and access the local news that matters to you

Along with the show, the $27 ticket includes a dinner of cherry vinaigrette pork loin, chicken cordon bleu or lemon pepper baked cod. Tickets must be reserved and are available at (231) 627-4051.

“Response has been pretty good, but we’d love to sell more tickets,” Maltby said. “For like a Valentine’s Day date, where can you get dinner and a show for $27 a piece? That’s a great value.”

Maltby added that the Northland Players group is always looking for new members and those interested in participating in their shows.

“We’re not a professional group. We’re always looking for new members,” she said. “If anybody has any inkling that they would like to be a part of the organization, whether it’s acting or helping with sets or costumes, there’s lots of things that people could do and we’re always looking for new members.”

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.