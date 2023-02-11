Open in App
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey High School sweeps Char-Em February Quiz Bowl tournament

By Petoskey News-Review,

5 days ago
PETOSKEY — Both Petoskey’s A and B teams won their respective divisions to make it a clean sweep in the Char-Em Quiz Bowl on Feb. 3 at North Central Michigan College.

Petoskey A team tied with Petoskey Concord Academy for first place in the morning rounds but emerged victorious in the afternoon playoffs, beating St. Michael High School in the semi-finals, then edging Charlevoix in the finals. In the B division, the Petoskey B team finished the day undefeated followed by Charlevoix C in second and Boyne City B in third. Also competing in both divisions were the A and B teams of East Jordan.

