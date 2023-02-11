Open in App
Marion, OH
The Marion Star

Jer-Zee Drive-In owner Barb Pine honored by Marion Women's Club

By Special to the Marion Star,

5 days ago
Ice cream and reading: a winning combination.

That’s the goal of Barb Pine, owner of the Jer-Zee Drive-In on East Center Street in Marion, who is the winner of the Marion Women's Club’s inaugural Ida Barlow Brilliance Award.

“Barb’s ‘Story Time’ reading program at the Jer-Zee stood out for its creativity and alignment with the Women’s Club mission to empower women and to enrich the community,” said Sharol Herr, past president of the Marion Women’s Club, and chair of the program.

“Story Time” is offered free to the Marion community at the Jer-Zee with the goal of enhancing literacy skills among children while offering interaction and socialization opportunities.

“We always have a theme – like ‘Christmas in July’ which the kids just loved,” explained Pine, who has owned and operated the Jer-Zee with her husband, Dean, for 28 years. “Of course, a little ice cream makes it even better!”

Pine explained that the $1,000 award will be used to purchase a sound system so that all the guests can more easily participate and hear amazing stories.

The Ida Barlow Brilliance Award was created in 2020 by the Marion Women’s Club to honor early club member and benefactor Ida Barlow, who along with her husband, Shauck, built the historic home and subsequently bequeathed it to the Women’s Club upon their death.

“It’s intended to recognize a local woman entrepreneur or leader of a nonprofit organization in support of an innovative program or service that benefits the community,” Herr explained.

“Story Time” came about during the pandemic after a conversation between Barb and one of her employees, “Miss Kathy,” who also worked at the Marion Public Library.

“We started with about 20 kids,” she said. “Now, we reach about 70 children – from babies to pre-teens – at each session.”

Story Time includes stories, songs, crafts and snacks on Tuesday mornings during the summer. Several local businesses and community services have participated, including the Marion City Fire Department, the Marion City Police Department with their canine “officer” as well as Santa “flying in” for a special “Christmas in July” theme.

Literacy research has shown that the more children are read to out loud, the more interested they will be in reading later. Studies demonstrate that children are more interested in reading when their caregivers start earlier reading out loud to them. Additionally, reading out loud helps lengthen attention span and builds imagination. It also builds stronger relationships and speeds up cognitive development.

“I’m thrilled that we’ll have a sound system for our 2023 programs,” Pine explained. “There’s a lot of traffic around our ice cream shop at times which makes it hard to hear. This way, we can engage the children even more.”

The Jer-Zee opens Feb. 15 with the first “Story Time” Tuesday, June 6, and continuing every Tuesday morning through Aug. 29. There is no cost and registration is not needed.

Formed in 1895 as the Marion County Federation of Women's Clubs, the Marion Women’s Club has long been associated with children’s health, welfare and literacy, Herr pointed out. In 1904, club members urged city leaders to accept Andrew Carnegie’s offer to fund a public library; it was completed in 1907. In 1911, the club established a “loan scholarship fund” to help local girls attend college. Early last century, the club helped fund the first public health and school nurses.

“Early club members worked to assure that adequate nutrition and health care were provided to the children, to prevent any barriers to their learning,” Herr noted. “We continue to support children and families in our community in a variety of ways. The Ida Barlow Award is just one example of that.”

Applications for the 2023 award will be available Sept. 1, with a deadline of Oct. 31, 2023. To apply or donate to the award fund, visit MarionCountyFederationOfWomensClubs.com/OurFunds or call the Marion Women’s Club at 740-387-1366.

