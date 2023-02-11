How many deer were harvested in Ross County?

COLUMBUS– Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Feb. 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10, 2022.

Ohio hunters purchased over 409,600 permits across all hunting seasons. Hunters from all 50 U.S. states purchased deer permits in Ohio for use in the 2022-23 seasons. States outside of Ohio with the highest nonresident permit sales include Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina and New York.

“Ohio is consistently one of the nation’s best states for deer hunting, and this season reaffirmed that status,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio hunters have enjoyed a long season with many chances to get afield. This is the first time since 2012-13 that the number of deer taken surpassed 200,000.”

Deer were harvested in a variety of ways with the most popular being archery with 99,742 deer harvested. The weeklong and two-day gun seasons saw 87,095 deer harvested, the four-day muzzleloader season saw 13,617 deer harvested, the two-day youth season saw 9,515 deer harvested and controlled firearm hunts saw 1,008 deer harvested.

Top 10 counties for 2022-23 deer harvest:

Coshocton 7,590

Tuscarawas 7,028

Muskingum 5,982

Ashtabula 5,592

Knox 5,477

Licking 5,467

Holmes 5,183

Guernsey 5,073

Carroll 4,866

Trumbull 4,251

In Ross County 2,952 deer were harvested. This is slightly lower than the previous three-year average of 3,033 deer harvested. According to ODNR, a year-to-year change can be attributed to factors such as variations in weather, misaligned season dates and crop harvest.

Statewide around 41% of deer killed were bucks, 48% were does, 9% were button bucks and 2% were bucks with shed antlers or bucks with antlers less than three inches.

All deer taken in Ohio are required to be checked in the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System. This mandatory reporting gives the Division of Wildlife a long-term dataset that aids wildlife biologists in monitoring deer health, distribution and relative abundance.

Hunting drives $866 million of spending in Ohio each year through the sale of food, equipment, fuel, lodging and more, according to the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation’s Economic Impacts of Hunting and Target Shooting Technical Report. An estimated 479,000 hunters enjoy the state’s excellent outdoor recreation each year. The economic benefits of hunting-related industries translate to 15,500 jobs in Ohio, $68 million in state and local taxes, and $753 million of the state’s GDP.