Meyersdale alumna to serve with National Association of Elementary School Principals

An educator with Somerset County ties has been selected to serve with a national organization for elementary and middle-level principals.

Jessica Quinter, principal of the Park Forest Elementary School in State College, will begin a three-year term in August as Zone 2 Director for the National Association of Elementary School Principals, aka NAESP. Zone 2 covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Quinter is the daughter of Fred and Debby Yutzey of Meyersdale, and she graduated in 1996 from Meyersdale Area High School. She then earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from Juniata College, a master’s in education from St. Francis University and a doctorate in educational leadership and management from Drexel University.

She also has reading specialist and principal certifications from St. Francis University and a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility from Drexel University.

“I am truly honored for the opportunity to advocate for elementary principals and their school communities in this capacity,” Quinter told the State College Area School District in an announcement of her selection to the post. "Principals are critical leaders of school communities and I am excited to be part of an organization that values the educational leaders who demonstrate ongoing commitment to all children.”

She also serves as treasurer of the Pennsylvania Principals Association's board of directors. She is married to Todd L. Quinter and they live in Petersburg, Huntingdon County.