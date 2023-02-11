Top Somerset County basketball, rifle, swimming and wrestling performers for Feb. 10-16

Athlete of the Week

North Star rifle team member Nicole Rininger was selected Daily American Somerset County Female Athlete of the Week while Salisbury-Elk Lick basketball player Lance Jones was named Male Athlete of the Week for their efforts Feb. 4-10.

Rininger shot a 278 to lead North Star to a commanding win over Salisbury-Elk Lick.

Meanwhile, in three games, Jones combined for 69 points, including 29 in a triumph over Meyersdale.

---

Thursday

Conemaugh Township 67, Turkeyfoot 47: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and eight steals to lead Conemaugh Township to a victory.

Jenna Brenneman had 18 points and eight rebounds for Conemaugh Township. Ava Byer grabbed 10 boards, and Katie Wiley tallied nine points and six steals.

Ava Hair led Turkeyfoot with 18 points, and Shyanne Schur chipped in 10.

---

Wednesday

Boys basketball

WestPAC semifinals

Conemaugh Township 72, Rockwood 42: In Rockwood, Declan Mainhart and Alex Gregory each scored 15 points to lead Conemaugh Township over Rockwood.

Colin Dinyar tallied 12 points and Jon Updyke added 11 for Conemaugh Township.

Will Latuch led Rockwood with 14 points and Christian Schrock added 13.

Windber 59, Turkeyfoot 21: In Windber, Grady Klosky dropped 17 points and Evan Brady provided 11 to lead the Ramblers past the Rams.

Girls basketball

Conemaugh Township 54, Meyersdale 32: In Meyersdale, Mya Poznanski poured in 21 points to guide Conemaugh Township past Meyersdale.

Ava Byer recorded 12 points and seven rebounds for Conemaugh Township. Jenna Brenneman grabbed 12 boards.

Amelia Kretchman paced Meyersdale with 20 points.

Windber 62, Shade 42: In Windber, Kaylie Gaye delivered 19 points to propel the Ramblers past the Panthers.

Lexie James and Rylee Ott each scored 10 points for Windber.

Jenna Muha had 26 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for Shade.

---

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Turkeyfoot 67, Union 58: Bryce Nicholson recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists to guide the Rams to a non-conference victory.

Chris Kozlowski contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds for Turkeyfoot.

Girls basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 45, Tussey Mountain 37: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman dropped in a game-high 19 points to help the Mountaineers past the Titans.

Grace Sechler scored 11 points for Berlin.

Greater Johnstown 50, Somerset 30: In Johnstown, Eve Housley netted 14 points for the Golden Eagles in a setback to the Trojans.

Union 58, Turkeyfoot 57: Ava Hair poured in a game-high 34 points to go along with nine rebounds for the Rams in a non-conference setback.

Maleigha Younkin produced 10 points and nine rebounds for Turkeyfoot.

---

Monday

Boys basketball

Windber 53, Blacklick Valley 20: In Windber, John Shuster provided 16 points and Tanner Barkley contributed 14 to guide the Ramblers past the Vikings in commanding fashion.

New Castle 72, Berlin Brothersvalley 43: In New Castle, Pace Prosser netted 19 points and Ryan Blubaugh added 14 for the Mountaineers in a non-conference setback to the Class 6A Hurricanes.

Northern Garrett 68, Shanksville-Stonycreek 50: Logan McCall recorded a game-high 17 points for the Vikings in a non-conference setback to the Huskies.

Christian Musser tallied 16 points and Braxton Newman added 10 for Shanksville.

Girls basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 54, United 44: In Berlin, Grace Sechler dropped in a game-high 29 points to lift the Mountaineers over the Lions.

Jenny Countryman scored nine points for Berlin.

River Valley 66, Conemaugh Township 41: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski tallied a team-high 16 points for Conemaugh Township in a setback to River Valley.

Jenna Brenneman added 10 points and 11 rebounds while Ava Byer grabbed 10 boards.

Meyersdale 33, Northern Garrett 28: In Meyersdale, Amelia Kretchman recorded 11 points as the Red Raiders bested the Huskies.

Rockwood 50, Johnstown Christian 32: In Rockwood, Elizabeth Haer scored a team-high 13 points to vault the Rockets over the Blue Jays.

Unity Miller paced Johnstown Christian with 18 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career.

Shade 55, McConnellsburg 21: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha delivered 31 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals, eight assists and five blocks to lead the Panthers past the Spartans.

Kendahl Stutzman netted 10 points for Shade.

Somerset 55, Central Cambria 48: In Somerset, Eve Housley contributed 13 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Red Devils.

Shawna Walker scored 12 points and Shandi Walker added 10 for Somerset.

Windber 50, Blacklick Valley 36: In Windber, Lexie James dropped in 18 points and Kaylie Gaye provided 14 as the Ramblers rolled over the Vikings.

---

Feb. 11

Boys basketball

Salisbury-Elk Lick 60, Meyersdale 51: In Salisbury, Jilyn Body netted 17 points to lead the Elks past the Red Raiders.

Lance Jones scored 16 points and Drake Sellers added 12 for Salisbury.

Malachi Carr paced Meyersdale with 19 points. Collin Krause and Lance Aldinger each had 10.

Girls basketball

Juniata Valley 51, Windber 40: Sam Horner tallied 14 points for the Ramblers in a non-conference setback to the Hornets.

Rylee Ott recorded eight points and 10 rebounds for Windber.

---

Feb. 10

Boys basketball

Conemaugh Township 57, Turkeyfoot 40: In Davidsville, Jon Updyke delivered 20 points to vault Conemaugh Township over Turkeyfoot.

Alex Gregory scored 12 points and Tanner Shirley added 11 for Conemaugh Township.

Bryce Nicholson paced Turkeyfoot with 20 points and eight steals. Chris Kozlowski grabbed 15 rebounds.

Windber 55, Shanksville-Stonycreek 19: In Windber, Grady Klosky netted 12 points and Blake Klosky added 10 for the Ramblers in a romp of the Vikings.

Christian Musser scored 11 points for Shanksville.

Calvary Christian Academy 73, Johnstown Christian 48: Jeremiah Taylor scored 27 points for the Blue Jays in a setback.

Girls basketball

Johnstown Christian 50, Calvary Christian Academy 37: Unity Miller poured in 28 points and Lydia Hostetter contributed 10 to lead the Blue Jays to a victory.

