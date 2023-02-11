Chippewa County among 21 Michigan Spark Grants recipients

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Alford Park in Sault Ste. Marie will receive $716,600 in funding from the Michigan Spark Grants, administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

In total, 21 communities across the state will receive $14,178,900 in Michigan Spark Grants funding, with projects aimed at creating, renovating or redeveloping public recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to the great outdoors to connect with nature, exercise, and spend time with friends and family,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These Spark Grants will fund a variety of public recreation projects across our state, including accessible trails at a Flint park, a rebuilt splash pad in Muskegon, and new bike racks, picnic tables and benches at a park in Sault Ste. Marie.

“Under the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan that I signed last year, we made the largest one-time investment ever in our state and local parks,” Whitmer added. “Now, we’re delivering those resources to move dirt and make a real difference in people’s lives while supporting good-paying jobs along the way.”

In total, the DNR considered 462 applications requesting more than $280 million for Spark Grants.

“The response was more than we could have imagined,” said acting DNR Director Shannon Lott. “Clearly, the Michigan Spark Grants opportunity and outreach have tapped into a critical need in many areas of the state, and we are proud to deliver support that will help create and restore the quality public recreation resources that we know can improve public health, anchor communities and strengthen a sense of place.”

In Chippewa County, Alford Park's revitalization project will include the addition of accessible pedestrian paths and amenities such as bike racks, picnic tables and benches.

Learn more about the Michigan Spark Grants program — and other DNR-administered grant opportunities — at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.