New owner plans early learning/community center at former Montessori school in Millcreek

The former Montessori school on Sterrettania Road in Millcreek Township will be a school again.

VDW Logistics, which is buying the property, is partnering with an as yet unnamed business to convert the school to a daycare, early learning and community center, VDW Logistics owner Victor Whitelock said in a statement Friday.

Montessori Regional Charter School trustees voted Feb. 6 to sell the building at 2910 Sterrettania Road to Veterans Delivery Workforce and Logistics, known as VDW Logistics, for $625,000.

"The venture will provide high quality childcare and additional education to the youth in our community by offering daycare services, before/after-school care and life skills to members of Millcreek and our greater Erie community," Whitelock said. "We believe a safe place for all kids to learn, grow and develop is not only important but essential to the maturity and success of our future leaders."

Those services will benefit working families in the area by providing child care in a safe, nurturing environment at times that accommodate varied work schedules, Whitelock said.

"Our initial research shows a need for a seven-day weekly operation with extended hours to help fill the gaps in childcare for many local workers, business owners and public service employees working non-traditional schedules," he said.

VDW Logistics partners with Amazon to deliver packages in the Erie region. There are no plans to move the business, located at 2424 W. 23rd St. in Millcreek, to the former Montessori School, Whitelock said.

VDW Logistics is excited about its new venture, Whitelock said.

"We look forward to working with the community leadership, residents, and businesses to provide value for them and sustainable employment in Millcreek," Whitelock said.

The 34,000-square-foot building on Sterrettania Road, originally Montclair Elementary School, was built in 1938. It has been mostly vacant since the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Montessori Regional Charter School moved to the former Villa Elementary School on West Eighth Street in the fall of 2019.

