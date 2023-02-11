Limestone Federal Credit Union announces new branch on LSSU campus

SAULT STE. MARIE — Limestone Federal Credit Union of Manistique has announced an agreement with Lake Superior State University to open a branch location on the Sault Ste. Marie campus.

This brand-new, full-service branch will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology designed to provide members with walk in, self-service options. This location, the second micro branch for Limestone FCU, coined The Hub @ LSSU, will mirror the branch located in Jacks Fresh Market in Manistique. According to officials, securing space on the campus of Lake Superior State University will provide Limestone FCU a platform to provide a host of educational opportunities to undergraduate students, a demographic widely underserved with regard to financial services and general financial education.

Officials said The Hub @ LSSU will also support a broader range of talent recruitment and retention for the credit union and the movement as a whole through the consistent training and development of interns. Student interns will be offered positions at the on-campus branch and, as appropriate, at the main branch, as well as opportunities with partner organizations.

“Limestone FCU is eager to expand our education program to the students and faculty of Lake Superior State University," said CEO Jennifer C. Watson. "This branch brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of empowering all residents of the Upper Peninsula to achieve financial independence through service, education and advocacy. We look forward to proving our model at the university level, providing valuable financial services and education while offering opportunities aimed at inspiring the entrepreneurial spirit of students and residents of Chippewa County.”