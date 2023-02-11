Change location
Henderson County, NC
Times-News
The latest in fiction, nonfiction at the Henderson County Public Library
By Hendersonville Times-News,5 days ago
Here's a list of new books at the Henderson County Public Library:
Fiction titles
- The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict
- The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
- I Remember You by Brian Freeman
- The Retreat by Sarah Pearse
- Bound By Murder by Laura Gail Black
- All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
- Dewey Decimated by Allison Brook
- Briefly, A Delicious Life by Nell Stevens
- Come Down Somewhere by Jennifer L. Wright
- Yesterday’s Spy by Tom Bradby
- The Color Storm by Damian Dibben
- The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza
- Cyclorama by Adam Langer
- The Swift And The Harrier by Minette Walters
- About Face by William Giraldi
- Omega Rules by Eric Lustbader
Nonfiction titles
- Smart Brevity: The Power Of Saying More With Less by Jim VandeHei
- Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey
- The Grimkes: The Legacy Of Slavery In An American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge
- The Storm Is Here: An American Crucible by Luke Mogelson
- Do Let’s Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit And Fizzy Life Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother by Gareth Russell
- The Sassoons: The Great Global Merchants And The Making Of An Empire by Joseph Sassoon
- The Island Of Extraordinary Captives by Simon Parkin
- I Wrote A Book. Now What? by Beth Carter
- Parenting For The Digital Generation by Jon M. Garon
- Weaving Sundown In A Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems For Fifty Years by Joy Harjo
- Conversations With Birds by Priyanka Kumar
- I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me: Modern Blunders And Modest Triumphs (But Mostly Blunders) by Jason Gay
- Country Soul: Inspiring Stories Of Heartache Turned Into Hope by Cara Whitney
- Five Floors Up: The Heroic Family Story Of Four Generations In The FDNY by Brian McDonald
- Conspiracy: Why The Rational Believe The Irrational by Michael Shermer
- Inside Bridgerton by Shonda Rhimes
- I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Se Hee Baek
- My First Popsicle: An Anthology Of Food And Feelings by Zosia Mamet
- Taking Berlin: The Bloody Race To Defeat The Third Reich by Martin Dugard
- The Death Of Learning: How American Education Has Failed Our Students And What To Do About It by John Agresto
- The White Mosque by Sofia Samatar
- The Self Delusion: The New Neuroscience Of How We Invent—And Reinvent- Our Identities by Gregory Berns
- News And How To Use It: What To Believe In A Fake News World by Alan Rusbridger
- Cash On Cash: Interviews And Encounters With Johnny Cash edited by Robert Burke Warren
- Fodor’s Barcelona: With Highlights Of Catalonia by Fodor’s Travel
- Running Remote: Master The Lessons From The World’s Most Successful Remote-Work Pioneers by Liam Martin
- Saving Main Street: Small Business In The Time Of Covid-19 by Gary Rivlin
- No Limits: The Inside Story Of China’s War With The West by Andrew Small
- Reading The Stars: Astrology For Book Lovers edited by Book Riot
- Microsoft 365 For Dummies by Jennifer Reed
- A More Just Future: Psychological Tools For Reckoning With Our Past And Driving Social Change by Dolly Chugh
- In The Footsteps Of Audubon by Denis Clavreul
