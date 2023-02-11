The latest in fiction, nonfiction at the Henderson County Public Library

Here's a list of new books at the Henderson County Public Library:

Fiction titles

The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict

The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead

I Remember You by Brian Freeman

The Retreat by Sarah Pearse

Bound By Murder by Laura Gail Black

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

Dewey Decimated by Allison Brook

Briefly, A Delicious Life by Nell Stevens

Come Down Somewhere by Jennifer L. Wright

Yesterday’s Spy by Tom Bradby

The Color Storm by Damian Dibben

The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza

Cyclorama by Adam Langer

The Swift And The Harrier by Minette Walters

About Face by William Giraldi

Omega Rules by Eric Lustbader

Nonfiction titles

Smart Brevity: The Power Of Saying More With Less by Jim VandeHei

Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey

The Grimkes: The Legacy Of Slavery In An American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge

The Storm Is Here: An American Crucible by Luke Mogelson

Do Let’s Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit And Fizzy Life Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother by Gareth Russell

The Sassoons: The Great Global Merchants And The Making Of An Empire by Joseph Sassoon

The Island Of Extraordinary Captives by Simon Parkin

I Wrote A Book. Now What? by Beth Carter

Parenting For The Digital Generation by Jon M. Garon

Weaving Sundown In A Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems For Fifty Years by Joy Harjo

Conversations With Birds by Priyanka Kumar

I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me: Modern Blunders And Modest Triumphs (But Mostly Blunders) by Jason Gay

Country Soul: Inspiring Stories Of Heartache Turned Into Hope by Cara Whitney

Five Floors Up: The Heroic Family Story Of Four Generations In The FDNY by Brian McDonald

Conspiracy: Why The Rational Believe The Irrational by Michael Shermer

Inside Bridgerton by Shonda Rhimes

I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Se Hee Baek

My First Popsicle: An Anthology Of Food And Feelings by Zosia Mamet

Taking Berlin: The Bloody Race To Defeat The Third Reich by Martin Dugard

The Death Of Learning: How American Education Has Failed Our Students And What To Do About It by John Agresto

The White Mosque by Sofia Samatar

The Self Delusion: The New Neuroscience Of How We Invent—And Reinvent- Our Identities by Gregory Berns

News And How To Use It: What To Believe In A Fake News World by Alan Rusbridger

Cash On Cash: Interviews And Encounters With Johnny Cash edited by Robert Burke Warren

Fodor’s Barcelona: With Highlights Of Catalonia by Fodor’s Travel

Running Remote: Master The Lessons From The World’s Most Successful Remote-Work Pioneers by Liam Martin

Saving Main Street: Small Business In The Time Of Covid-19 by Gary Rivlin

No Limits: The Inside Story Of China’s War With The West by Andrew Small

Reading The Stars: Astrology For Book Lovers edited by Book Riot

Microsoft 365 For Dummies by Jennifer Reed

A More Just Future: Psychological Tools For Reckoning With Our Past And Driving Social Change by Dolly Chugh

In The Footsteps Of Audubon by Denis Clavreul

