Open in App
Henderson County, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Times-News

The latest in fiction, nonfiction at the Henderson County Public Library

By Hendersonville Times-News,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coGNm_0kk1iXtM00

Here's a list of new books at the Henderson County Public Library:

Fiction titles

  • The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict
  • The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
  • I Remember You by Brian Freeman
  • The Retreat by Sarah Pearse
  • Bound By Murder by Laura Gail Black
  • All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
  • Dewey Decimated by Allison Brook
  • Briefly, A Delicious Life by Nell Stevens
  • Come Down Somewhere by Jennifer L. Wright
  • Yesterday’s Spy by Tom Bradby
  1. The Color Storm by Damian Dibben
  • The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza
  • Cyclorama by Adam Langer
  • The Swift And The Harrier by Minette Walters
  • About Face by William Giraldi
  • Omega Rules by Eric Lustbader

Nonfiction titles

  • Smart Brevity: The Power Of Saying More With Less by Jim VandeHei
  • Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey
  • The Grimkes: The Legacy Of Slavery In An American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge
  • The Storm Is Here: An American Crucible by Luke Mogelson
  • Do Let’s Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit And Fizzy Life Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother by Gareth Russell
  • The Sassoons: The Great Global Merchants And The Making Of An Empire by Joseph Sassoon
  • The Island Of Extraordinary Captives by Simon Parkin
  • I Wrote A Book. Now What? by Beth Carter
  • Parenting For The Digital Generation by Jon M. Garon
  • Weaving Sundown In A Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems For Fifty Years by Joy Harjo
  • Conversations With Birds by Priyanka Kumar
  • I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me: Modern Blunders And Modest Triumphs (But Mostly Blunders) by Jason Gay
  • Country Soul: Inspiring Stories Of Heartache Turned Into Hope by Cara Whitney
  • Five Floors Up: The Heroic Family Story Of Four Generations In The FDNY by Brian McDonald
  • Conspiracy: Why The Rational Believe The Irrational by Michael Shermer
  • Inside Bridgerton by Shonda Rhimes
  • I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Se Hee Baek
  • My First Popsicle: An Anthology Of Food And Feelings by Zosia Mamet
  • Taking Berlin: The Bloody Race To Defeat The Third Reich by Martin Dugard
  • The Death Of Learning: How American Education Has Failed Our Students And What To Do About It by John Agresto
  • The White Mosque by Sofia Samatar
  • The Self Delusion: The New Neuroscience Of How We Invent—And Reinvent- Our Identities by Gregory Berns
  • News And How To Use It: What To Believe In A Fake News World by Alan Rusbridger
  • Cash On Cash: Interviews And Encounters With Johnny Cash edited by Robert Burke Warren
  • Fodor’s Barcelona: With Highlights Of Catalonia by Fodor’s Travel
  • Running Remote: Master The Lessons From The World’s Most Successful Remote-Work Pioneers by Liam Martin
  • Saving Main Street: Small Business In The Time Of Covid-19 by Gary Rivlin
  • No Limits: The Inside Story Of China’s War With The West by Andrew Small
  • Reading The Stars: Astrology For Book Lovers edited by Book Riot
  • Microsoft 365 For Dummies by Jennifer Reed
  • A More Just Future: Psychological Tools For Reckoning With Our Past And Driving Social Change by Dolly Chugh
  • In The Footsteps Of Audubon by Denis Clavreul

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: The latest in fiction, nonfiction at the Henderson County Public Library

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy