Seventh grade girls advance to championship

LOGAN – Tournament play is underway for the girls’ seventh grade Logan-Hocking Middle School basketball team, and things kicked off this week with their opening round game against Vinton County Middle School.

It was a tight contest throughout, with neither team wanting their season to end, and the game ended up going to overtime. In the extra period it was Logan-Hocking that was able to squeak out the 25-24 victory with Macie Thrapp leading the way with her seven points, two rebounds and a steal. Marcella Cousins also chipped in seven points, along with two steals and a block. Olivia Swope, Reese Ogle and Abbie Lehman each scored three points. This win put the girls’ record at 6-10 on the season and set them up for a battle with Athens Middle School in the next round.

That game with Athens took place the next day, on Tuesday night, and this time the girls did not have the fans on the edge of their seats watching a nail-biter. They came out hot and rode that momentum up until the final whistle, coming away with a 33-11 blowout victory to send them to the championship round.

Marcella Cousins had another great game and tied the team lead in points with six, to go with three steals and an assist. Her two teammates who also had six points each were Abby Lehman and Reese Ogle. Their record is now 7-10 on the season with their wins coming at the right part of the calendar. Once again, congratulations to the 7th grade Logan-Hocking girls basketball team on making the championship and best of luck!

Email at jthomas@logandaily.com