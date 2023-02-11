Spike Fest offers volleyball and a Hocking Hills retreat

LOGAN – A fun event is coming up this summer for volleyball fans with an interest in nature.

You can get signed up for this year's Hocking Hills Spike Fest which is being presented by Logan High School. There will be two sessions, one from Monday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 12, and the other from Monday, July 17 to Wednesday, July 19.

With this experience you get overnight accommodations, team meals, a beautiful Hocking Hills retreat together with your team for a unique bonding experience, and of course volleyball play! If this is something that interests you and you’re seeking further information you can contact Coy Blair, assistant coordinator of the Chieftain Center, by email at cblair@lhsd.k12.oh.us. You can also reach out to Theresa Schultheiss, assistant principal at Logan High School, by email at tschultheiss@lhsd.k12.oh.us.

Email at jthomas@logandaily.com