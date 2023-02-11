Ames boys basketball shares IAC North title after 62-47 win over Mason City

The Ames boys basketball team clinched a share of the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division championship with a 62-47 victory over Mason City Friday at the Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court in Ames.

The Little Cyclones finished 7-1 in the IAC North, tying them with Waterloo East for the conference championship. Ames improved to 14-6 overall with the victory.

"It feels great," Ames coach Vance Downs said. "Not much time to think about it because we've got to get ready for Dowling, but as far as the weekend goes these kids will feel really good when they've got time to think about it."

Mason City fell to 2-6 and 6-14 respectively.

Here is what we learned from the Little Cyclones' title-clinching victory.

Backcourt duo sets the tone

Big games from guards Jalen Wynter and Jamison Poe ignited the win for Ames.

The Ames backcourt duo combined for 41 points on the night.

"We kept making them and fed off the energy," Poe said. "If I drive and I don't got it, I pass to the corners and Jalen makes them every time he shoots."

Wynter was the catalyst of the victory. He scored the Little Cyclones' first 11 points and 16 of their first 19, finishing with a game-high 24 points.

"When I shot the hole kept getting bigger and bigger," Wynter said. "There was a lot of energy because it was senior night. I wanted to get this big win for our seniors so we could be conference champions. I felt good tonight."

Poe ended the night with 17 points. Seniors Lucas Lueth and Frank Keller added 8 and 7 points, respectively and freshman guard Will Thomas hit two 3-pointers to finish with 6.

Defense comes around

Ames did a solid job defensively for most of the night.

The Little Cyclones held Mason City to 18 points in the first half and 27 over the first three quarters. The Riverhawks found more success over the final eight minutes after hitting four 3-pointers, but it was far too little, too late.

Ames struggled to rebound the ball early. But Downs was pleased with his team's defensive effort for the most part.

"They got too many offensive rebounds," Downs said. "They got six in the first half. They didn't get any in the second, but we're better than that."

Davion Maxwell led Mason City with 14 points. Ethen Roberts and Kale Hobart added 11 apiece for the Riverhawks.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames boys basketball shares IAC North title after 62-47 win over Mason City