Tarentum, PA
Tribune-Review

Harrison, Tarentum among those earning Banner Community distinction

By Tawnya Panizzi,

5 days ago
To be considered a Banner Community, local officials need to excel at the daily grind of running municipal operations.

From money management to an easy-to-navigate website, the things that engage people are what make a stellar community, according to the Allegheny League of Municipalities.

The group each year doles out the Banner Community distinction to commend transparency, budgeting and ongoing training.

For at least the fifth consecutive year, Tarentum and Harrison officials are celebrating after receiving the award.

Winners were announced Tuesday.

Other Alle-Kiski Valley communities receiving the honor this year are East Deer, West Deer, Oakmont, Verona, Aspinwall and Fox Chapel.

“The designation is a public recognition of our local government’s daily efforts on behalf of our residents and businesses,” Tarentum Council President Scott Dadowski said. “I congratulate our employees and elected officials and thank them for the example they set.”

The Harrison Township Water Authority also received the distinction.

Established in 1974, the Allegheny League of Municipalities is a nonprofit that aims to coordinate the needs of local elected officials.

The Banner Community program is in its 11th year.

It recognizes municipalities for professional development, accountability and fiscal management.

Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said local government is considered the most important form because it impacts residents’ daily lives.

“Nowhere is that more evident than here in Tarentum and with the great work our borough performs to enrich the lives of our friends and neighbors,” Lang said.

To be eligible for Banner Community designation, municipal officials have to participate in ongoing training, be active in Councils of Government, conduct an activity to promote local government and make residents aware of what’s going on through a newsletter or website.

