County officials investigate Murray City’s many infrastructure problems

MURRAY CITY – Hocking County commissioners Sandra Ogle and Jessica Dicken went on the road Thursday afternoon, to explore several of the structural problems throughout Murray City, some of which may or may not be related to the sewer renovations done by XPress Underground.

The commissioners were accompanied by Gary Silcott and a second representative of DLZ, who oversaw the project; Douglas Dillon and Maggi Berry from the county engineer’s office; and several residents and officials from Murray City and its township.

The visit followed from last week’s public meeting in the village, which took place at the fire station and featured a general discussion of the current problems and an airing of concerns about the proposed settlement with XPress.

In this Thursday’s meeting, the group went about the village and examined the list of 45 structural deficiencies laid out by village residents, to try and identify their source. The issues relate mostly to the quality of the roadways and severe drainage issues, which continue to cause flooding and infrastructural erosion.

Only 10 of the 45 items on the list were addressed. Following the meeting, the commissioners went into recess; the meeting will continue this coming Monday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m., to make further progress on the list.

“I’ve heard it said the commissioners don’t care about Murray City, and that’s not true,” Ogle said. “We’re here today to help Murray City, not because we’re trying to sweep anything under the rug.”

“What’s happened, happened,” she went on, referring to any unfulfilled obligations or problems caused by XPress. “We just have to start today to move forward and do the best we can.”

It is unclear how many of the problems on the list originate with the county’s contract with XPress. That will likely be the case so long as internal documentation by the excavator regarding the project and its contractual obligations is not available. Silcott said that, despite it’s being a public works project, the company has so far been unwilling to provide those documents. Obtaining their disclosure may require legal action.

On the issue of deteriorating or faulty roadways experiencing critical water erosion, it is partially the result of the mutually agreed strategy for their restoration. In the course of their work, XPress laid down a two-inch overlay on top of the existing asphalt. This differs from trench patching, which is a spot fix, or a complete re-pavement, a more expensive and time-consuming measure.

An overlay, however, does not hold up as long as a full overhaul; also, if it sits atop an already compromised base, the existing deficiencies will not be addressed. In the specific case of Murray City, flooding and erosion has worsened on sidewalks, as the added two inches has them sitting nearly level with the road.

The cost-saving overlay seems to speak to a core problem with the renovation, and with Murray City’s infrastructure in general: the budget does not meet the significant need.

Nonetheless, Silcott speculated that 70% of the roads were in better condition than when the contractor first arrived.

For the drainage piping in question Thursday, several types of deficiencies were identified. In the case of broken culverts (underground piping), water from storms is unable to reach its catch basin, and thus is not properly disposed.

One point of contention raised multiple times through the two meetings was that XPress had trucks and equipment too large for the project, which placed a destructive burden on the roads and the structures underneath.

In one case, the contractor reportedly damaged the piping on one resident’s property, and subsequently paid for its replacement. It was said that the resident installed the new drainage themselves, but Dillon of the engineer’s office speculated that it was done incorrectly. One smaller pipe flows into a larger one. Properly, the small should connect to the large at the top, to ensure that water from the small always flows into the large, not the inverse. But the two connected at the bottom, which would cause it to back up.

There were, in other cases, severe blockage in the drain pipes due to build-up of silt. Where this was found, it was clearly not the result of XPress’s work.

Of the 10 separate problems examined, the explicit source of most remain unclear, while one was considered to be the contractor’s fault and a contractual violation. On Main Street, there is a depression in the road next to a sanitary sewer manhole, which is falling in.

Over the course of the project in Murray City, the original bidding of which dates to 2018, the county engineer’s office has not been involved. Dillon is providing consultation as a third party, as he did previously with the hole that developed on Hack Street. The problem found at that site, not the result of XPress, elucidates the key systematic flaw with the village’s drainage.

“It was evident quickly that it’s not a sinkhole. Sinkholes come from below and roll down. This is an erosion problem,” Dillon said at the commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 2, in Logan. In the village’s side streets, there is an insufficient ditch system which is supposed to carry water to the culvert. In the event of heavy rains, the drainage is overwhelmed. Undirected and unabated, the water takes its natural course; given Murray City’s hilly geography, it runs downhill well beyond speeds that cause erosion.

Where there exists a dangerous erosion spot, that is where the rainwater is settling. It tracks that several of these spots sit near an inlet for storm water, flowing into a broken or blocked drain. As frequently as a given hole is filled, “it’s going to continue to erode and every two to four rains, it’ll become a problem again.”

It is an issue not easily solved by installing a trench drain in the roadways, as the water moves too fast for a drain to intercept. Another major inhibiting factor is that there is not a comprehensive record of the village’s underground drainage, which Dillon says is not uncommon in municipalities. This continues to cause difficulty in identifying exactly where a given defect is.

“Your drainage infrastructure is the most critical infrastructure you have in a municipality,” he said. “It gives stability, keeps pavement dry… dry dirt doesn’t move; wet dirt, especially Hocking County clay and sill, it moves pretty fast.”

In the case of Hack Street, “this roadway is starting to rotate into the ditch to fill in the void left behind. So that road is collapsing into the ditch.”

Instead of the existing underground drainage, Dillon advocates an open ditch system, as a gradual swale is built into the earth to gradually deposit the water to its intended basin. An open ditch also makes flaws more easily identifiable.

In the spots where XPress made alterations to Murray City’s drainage, it is apparently difficult to tell without record of their studies and plans where and whether they made mistakes. What is clear, though, is that the flooding and erosion does not begin or end with the excavator’s work. It will also not be a quick fix.

Commissioner Ogle emphasized that any excavation in the village would be “a difficult problem for any contractor you get, because of the geographic area and all the mining underneath.” This sheds light on the particular difficulty the county had in receiving bids on the contract. Its first round received no response, and a subsequent round had only one bidder.

“Was it a good choice (to go with XPress)? No. It was the only choice we had,” according to Ogle. The Ohio EPA, she said, was one step behind taking control of the situation, and “circumstances went beyond the control of the commissioners and the engineering firm (DLZ).”

Moving forward, Dillon suggested that meaningful improvements to the village’s faulty drainage would likely take years of studies to locate where exactly water is flowing and where issues persist. It will also require the funding to gradually fix the myriad defects. Ogle mentioned that the county could allocate funds from their Community Development Block Grant.

A collective effort would also fall to the village, without funding enough to hook its fire station up to the sewage line, to lobby state representatives through letter writing and apply for grants. It means a lot of paper, and a lot of cramped writing hands.

