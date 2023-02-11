Plaintiff in jail death lawsuit: Finding nurse liable ‘should be an easy decision’

CINCINNATI – A woman who is suing employees of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail over the death of her mother while in jail custody has responded to an appeal brief filed in the case by the defendants, in which they claimed there is no evidence to show they were deliberately indifferent to the woman’s medical needs or knowingly disregarded a life-threatening medical risk.

The plaintiff argues in response that based on court rulings in similar cases, and on admissions made by one of the defendants in a deposition, it should be an easy call for a federal appeals court to find that the woman’s rights were violated.

After having seen her federal lawsuit dismissed last September out of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, plaintiff Kelsea Mercer appealed that ruling to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mercer is suing as executor of the estate of her mother, Jennifer Ohlinger of Gallipolis.

In June 2018, at age 38, Ohlinger died of a brain hemorrhage after having undergone multiple seizures while being held at the jail on charges of burglary and receiving stolen property. Mercer maintains that jail staffers – the jail nurse and two corrections officers – violated her mother’s civil rights by not responding adequately to signs that she was having a potentially life-threatening medical crisis.

In the ruling dismissing the suit out of district court, Judge Judge Edmund A. Sargus, Jr., wrote that though Ohlinger’s death was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers might have responded more quickly to her medical problems, there is not enough evidence to support the claim that they were deliberately indifferent to her medical needs. This “deliberate indifference” standard would need to be met to strip the defendants of the legal immunity from Mercer’s claims that they have as government employees. Sargus therefore granted summary judgment in favor of the jail employees, and dismissed Mercer’s lawsuit.

In Mercer’s appeal brief to the Sixth Circuit Court, her attorney argued that the evidence of deliberate indifference on the part of the jail staffers can be found in their failure to follow the jail’s own policies on responding to inmate medical issues.

After Ohlinger blacked out, fell down, hit her head, and appeared to be having seizures, the brief maintained, jail policy mandated that she should have been examined by a physician or taken to an emergency room.

Though the jail nurse examined Ohlinger twice, he did not call 911 or a doctor in either instance. When she was finally found in her cell, unresponsive and not breathing, she was transported to a hospital where she died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

In a response to Mercer’s appeal brief, attorneys for the jail defendants maintained that based on the evidence available to the jail nurse, a reasonable person in his position would not have concluded that Ohlinger was having a lfe-threatening medical emergency.

The defense brief also cited a number of Sixth Circuit decisions in similar cases, which it said have established that even if a defendant was negligent, or committed medical malpractice, this is not sufficient to meet the “deliberate indifference” standard that is required to overcome the qualified immunity granted to government employees.

In a reply brief filed Thursday, Mercer’s attorney contends that there are important differences between Ohlinger’s case and the other cases cited by the defense, in which the Sixth Circuit Court granted qualified immunity to jail nurses or doctors.

One important difference, the brief states, is that “in this case there were jail policies that required Nurse (James) Gray to call 911 or notify a doctor if the patient experienced a loss of consciousness or had a seizure. Both of these things happened to Jennifer Ohlinger and Nurse Gray knew it. Further, Nurse Gray admitted that what happened to Jennifer could lead to life threatening injuries and that he should have called a doctor.”

Another important point, according to the plaintiff, is that based on existing case law at the time of Ohlinger’s death in 2018, the nurse should have been aware that failing to call 911 or a physician when a patient hit her head, lost consciousness or had a seizure was a violation of her constitutional rights.

Ohlinger’s case also differs from those cited by the defense, Mercer’s brief says, in that “we have admissions from Nurse gray concerning the risk of harm to Jennifer if appropriate medical action was not taken by him to address her serious medical needs.” It says Gray has admitted in deposition that hitting your head, concussion or seizure can all lead to life threatening injuries, and that he should have consulted a physician based on Ohlinger’s loss of consciousness. Based on these admissions, the brief states, it “should be an easy decision” for the court to find that the nurse’s failure to call 911 or a doctor showed deliberate indifference.

The brief draws a contrast between Ohlinger’s case and a 2009 Sixth Circuit case, Dominguez v. Correctional Medical Services, in which it says the facts are “closely analogous” to those in Ohlinger’s case, and in which the court denied a motion for summary judgment by a prison nurse. In Dominguez, it notes, the nurse was denied qualified immunity even though she had tried to call a physician’s assistant for consultation on an inmate’s condition.

“In this case, Nurse Gray called no one,” the brief concludes. “Therefore, it is beyond debate that Nurse Gray was on notice his conduct violated Jennifer’s constitutional rights.”

Originally Hocking County and the other counties (Athens, Morgan, Perry and Vinton) that house detainees at the jail were also named as defendants in Mercer’s complaint, but they were later dropped at the request of the parties to the lawsuit.

