Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Monday, Feb 13

• Hocking County Board of Health meeting, 6 p.m., 350 state Route 664 N, Logan.

• Logan-Hocking Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School, 14470 state Route 328, Logan.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

• Falls Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.

• Green Township Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township office.

Thursday, Feb. 16

• Hocking County commissioners meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, 1 East Main St., Logan.

• Marion Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Logan-Hocking County District Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., main library, Logan.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• Buckeye Hills Aging & Health Regional Advisory Council meeting, 10 a.m., 1400 Pike St., Marietta.

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC Building Conference Room.

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Tuesday, March 7

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District Board meeting, 6 p.m., Soil & Water Conservation conference room, 148 N. Homer Ave., Logan.