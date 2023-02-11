Tri-County Business Ownership students compete in national program

NELSONVILLE – The Business Ownership Program at Tri-County Career Center and High School recently competed in Business Professionals of America (BPA), with eight different students placing.

BPA is a national, co-curricular, career and technical organization for students in middle school, high school and college business and technology programs.

Competing in the BPA prepares students to set forth into the business world and to seek a career greater than just being employed. Tri-County’s Business Ownership program helps students acquire background knowledge of the business process and create leadership skills.

The program prepares students by teaching the three specializations of business ownership that gets the students ready for their upcoming competitions.

Senior Faye Lockhart competed in a Payroll Accounting test at BPA in January, placing first.

Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference is the next step for the students, state competitions are upper-level events similar to BPA except with only those who have placed, with more tests and presentations.

Lockhart will continue to the state competition by taking tests to compete with students from various schools around Ohio.

“Faye Lockhart, our BPA President, has always been the one who’s wanted to be a perfectionist, so I think she’s one to do well,” Business Ownership’s Instructor Michael Deley stated.

After the state competition, the students have the opportunity to make it to the BPA National Leadership Conference; a more advanced version of the state competition with 45,000-plus members from 25 different states along with some from Puerto Rico.

If Lockhart makes it all the way to the national competition, she would be pleased to have it on her college application for business and accounting.

“I’m very scared but excited, I hope we all get to go because it would be so fun and an amazing experience,” Lockhart said about the national competition.

Junior Austin Smith competed in the Banking and Finance test, placing first, and also took the test for Business Meeting and Event Planning Concepts, finishing in fourth place.

Smith also took part in a Stock Market Challenge group and the students who finished in the top 20 go to the state competition to present a presentation on their portfolio summary.

“I’m super nervous and scared. I really hope that all the seniors make it to nationals, they have worked so hard and deserve it. I believe in them and if anybody can do it they can,” Smith said.

Other Business Ownership students who placed include:

• Presley Vasko in first for Interviewing Skills

• Chelsea Murphy in first for Fundamental Accounting

• Ashley Stawn in second for Banking and Finance

• Kaylee Krebs in second for Payroll Accounting

• Emily McCoy in third for Payroll Accounting

• Kadance Lehman in fourth for Advanced Financing

“I think it’s a good opportunity because a lot of students don’t really get to travel a lot. We get to go up to Columbus and make it special for them,” Deley said about going to the state competition.

Students go to the state competition, March 9-10 in Columbus, Ohio; the school pays for all travel fees and expenses. If they pull off the top five in the state competition, they are granted a trip to the national competition in Anaheim, California.

For more information on the program visit: https://www.tricountyhightech.com/Content/business-ownership

Alabama Martin is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.