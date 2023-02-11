Commission names Dr. Todd Bradley as new regional investment officer

COLUMBUS – Dr. Todd Bradley, who, for nearly two decades taught political science at the Indiana University Kokomo and most recently served as policy director for the Ohio Mayors Alliance, has been tapped to serve as MORPC’s new Regional Investment Officer. In this role, he is responsible for seeking and attracting federal and state investment opportunities back to Central Ohio. These critical funds will help advance regional infrastructure, plan for growth, and cultivate job creating projects for communities.

During his time with the Ohio Mayors Alliance, a bipartisan mayors’ organization representing the 30 largest cities in Ohio, he advocated at the local and state level for inclusive, equitable policy priorities to move cities forward, assisted in strengthening and maintaining relationships between mayors and state legislators, and supported policies centered around K-12 educational attainment and career pathways. Additionally, he helped to facilitate and foster initiatives in the areas of public safety, economic and workforce development, infrastructure expansion, protecting home rule, strengthening democracy, and confronting the opioid epidemic.

“With the release of MORPC’s latest population forecast, it’s no secret that Central Ohio will continue to grow,” said MORPC’s Executive Director William Murdock in a news release. “It’s our job to help plan for that growth. Through Dr. Bradley’s leadership, we can provide opportunities to communities to leverage new funding for critical projects. Whether that’s safer streets, enhanced transit systems, shared use paths for pedestrian and bike use, a mix of new housing, or any number of other projects, we strive to create communities that are prepared for the future.”

Bradley will work with MORPC’s members and partners to better compete for investment to advance strategic priority projects in the region. While a part of the Government Affairs and Community Relations department, he will work in close coordination with Programming.

“As someone who believes deeply in investing in people, I am constantly thinking about how I can ‘plant mustard seeds’ to nurture growth and development,” Bradley said. “I can think of no better role than this one in which I can be a part of cultivating communities that improve the quality of life for residents in our region.”

Bradley holds a bachelor of arts in political science from Northeastern Illinois University, a master of arts in political science from the University of Akron, and a Ph.D. in political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He is a Leadership Ohio Fellow Class of 2021 graduate. The organization cultivates experiences that elevate leaders’ knowledge, perspective, and connections from a community to a state-wide level.

Bradley serves on the AARP Ohio Executive Council, a team of leadership volunteers. Under the guidance of the state President and the state Director, carry out AARP’s strategic priorities within the Ohio.