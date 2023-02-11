Ohio Statehouse offers live presentations during Black History Month

COLUMBUS – The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will celebrate Black History Month with two free presentations in February. A storyteller and a comics artist will each give a 45-minute program at noon concluding with a question and answer session. The events will be live in the Atrium of the Ohio Statehouse. The presentations are planned to be livestreamed on OhioChannel.org.

The programs are free and open to the public. If you or your organization would like to schedule a group to attend a presentation, please contact Katie Montgomery at 614-728-3726 or kmontgomery@ohiostatehouse.org.

Scheduled noon presentations include:

Feb. 14 – “Of Memory and History: An Affrilachian Storyteller Speaks Again” by Lyn Ford

Humor and heart are rooted in our families’ storytelling traditions. Culture, stories and folktales are shared by one of Ohio’s Affrilachian storytellers and authors, Lyn Ford.

Feb. 28 – “Bryan Moss: Visual Artist and Comics Creator”

Bryan Moss grew up on Columbus’s south side, and became interested in art at an early age. Now a professional artist, comics creator, and art instructor, he’ll be speaking about the important role mentorship played in his life and how he mentors aspiring artists today.

About Lyn Ford:

Lyn Ford is an award-winning storyteller and teaching artist based in Columbus, Ohio. Her performances are related to her experiences of Affrilachian culture and family stories. She is a performer at storytelling festivals in Canada, Hawaii, Australia, Ireland, and across the United States. Lyn is the author of storytelling magazine articles, poetry and books.

About Bryan Moss:

Bryan Moss is an artist and comics creator in Columbus, Ohio. Growing up on the South Side of Columbus, he was introduced to art through his childhood rec center, taking him on a journey that would lead him all the way to the Columbus Museum of Art, which now has two of his paintings in their collection. In this talk, he considers how mentorship played a role in his art career and how he utilizes mentorship in his own practice to help other artists further their careers.

Capitol Café at the Ohio Statehouse

In honor of the Black History Month presentations, HouseTaco will offer Statehouse guests 20% off all menu items on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 28. Customers may order $5 minimum online at www.house-taco.com with promo code BHM. HouseTaco is located in the Capitol Café on the ground floor of the Ohio Statehouse.