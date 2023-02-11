Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Logan Daily News

Ohio minority-and women-owned businesses encouraged to apply for funding

5 days ago

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Development on Thursday announced that $10 million in grant funding remains available to support minority- and women-owned Ohio businesses grow and expand their operations.

The Women’s Business Enterprise Loan Program and Ohio Micro- Loan Program are priority initiatives of the DeWine-Husted Administration and were included in the 2022-2023 operating budget, which was passed in by the Ohio General Assembly in June 2021.

In 2022, more than $9.34 million in loans were dispersed to more than 100 minority- and women-owned businesses through the program.

Michelle Filler, owner of Duke’s K9 Dash-N-Splash, LLC. in Windham, received $500,000 from the Women’s Business Enterprise Loan Program. The funds will be used to build a doggie play and shampoo park.

Crystal Kendrick, owner of Black-owned and WBE-certified marketing consulting firm The Voice of Your Customer in Cincinnati, received $45,000 from the Ohio Micro-Loan Program and $81,317 from the Women’s Business Enterprise Loan Program. The funds were used to purchase a commercial building in her community.

Keland Logan, owner of Emerald City Construction Company, a low-impact green infrastructure company in Youngstown, received $45,000 from the Ohio Micro-Loan program. The funds will be used to train, hire, and teach ex-offenders a skilled trade.

More than $4.6 million remains available through the Women’s Business Enterprise Loan Program, and more than $6.5 million through the Ohio Micro-Loan Program.

The loans are administered by Development’s Minority Business Development Division. Information about the loans and other capital programs can be found online at Minority.Ohio.Gov. Start the loan application process here.

Businesses can reach out to a Minority Business Assistance Center near them for help with the application process and assistance with business planning, access to capital, and state businesscertifications. For more information about the MBAC network, visit MBAC.Development.Ohio.Gov.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
$1 million scratch off lottery ticket sold in Ohio
Newton Falls, OH8 hours ago
IRS: Taxpayers can Claim the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit
Detroit, MI3 days ago
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions
Springfield, OH6 days ago
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
Fairview Park, OH8 days ago
Police: Man dead in police shooting at Ohio Home Depot
Grove City, OH3 days ago
Ohio State Trooper injured, hospitalized following crash on I-71
Grove City, OH3 days ago
Cristy’s Pizza Closes after Customer Complains about Health Concern
Circleville, OH5 days ago
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Columbus, OH16 days ago
Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Ohio
Bucyrus, OH7 days ago
Area Lee’s Chicken location permanently closes its doors
Centerville, OH20 days ago
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Jackson, TN14 days ago
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
Novi, MI28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy