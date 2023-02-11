Open in App
Ohio State
The Logan Daily News

Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early

By BY J.D. DAVIDSON,

5 days ago

(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections.

The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary.

“Having two sets of rules and requirements for the same election would result in voter confusion, so I’m directing the county boards of elections to begin implementing these reforms before early voting begins,” LaRose said. “It’s the will of the General Assembly that our elections be administered under these requirements, and it’s my job to follow their direction on how we conduct the time, place and manner of Ohio’s elections.”

LaRose said having two separate processes for the same election could potentially violate constitutional equal protection guarantees.

He said another option would be to ignore the changes for the May primary and make them effective for future elections, but he believes that would violate state law.

The new law requires photo ID for voting, extends voting hours the week before the election, extends the deadline to request an absentee ballot and allows a 17-year-old to work as a poll worker.

Also, it removes in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day but allows the secretary of state to move those hours to other days.

The law allows for an Ohio driver’s license or ID card with a voter’s current or former address to qualify as an ID, along with a military ID or U.S. passport.

Previously, voters could use a utility bill, bank statement, government check or another government document with a current address to be used as an ID for in-person Election Day voting. Those will not be allowed moving forward.

