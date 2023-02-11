Open in App
Meigs County, OH
The Logan Daily News

Former Meigs County sheriff indicted, accused of using public funds for personal use

5 days ago

POMEROY — A grand jury recently indicted a former Meigs County sheriff after allegations that he withdrew public funds for personal use.

Keith Wood, age 65, of Long Bottom, faces charges of theft in office, felony fourth degree; telecommunications fraud, felony fourth degree; two charges of misuse of credit cards, felony fifth degree and misdemeanor first degree; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, misdemeanor first degree.

Wood resigned as Meigs County sheriff in November, citing health and his family as his priorities.

According to the January grand jury indictment, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 11, 2022.

Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating Wood in August 2022, after receiving a complaint from Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley, alleging the potential misuse of money from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, according to a press release.

The unit confirmed that Wood used ATMs to withdraw cash from the fund at different locations in Ohio and West Virginia.

An arraignment for Wood in Meigs County Common Pleas Court will be set at a later date.

In late November, Meigs County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native and former Nelsonville police chief, to serve the remainder of Wood’s term.

From Athens Messenger staff reports.

