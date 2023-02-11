Open in App
The Logan Daily News

Three things to know

5 days ago

Appeal planned in underage sale case. The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against a local carryout, in connection with the drinking and driving deaths of two young men in 2021, have indicated they will appeal a judge’s recent dismissal of the suit. Learn more on page A3.

Simpson strikes back. Our columnist Bud Simpson responds to a reader had taken him to task for his less than complimentary remarks in a recent column on the subject of school free lunch programs. While he’s at it he reveals that he has, in fact, eaten a lard sandwich. A4

Tri-County business students compete. Students from the Business Ownership Program at Tri-County Career Center and High School recently competed in Business Professionals of America (BPA), with eight different students placing in the competition. Learn more on page A5.

