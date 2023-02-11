Library to hold genealogy room event

LOGAN – The Logan-Hocking County District Library is having a genealogy room grand re-opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 5:30-7 p.m., featuring music by Grace Notes. Light refreshments will also be served. Staff has worked hard to re-organize local family genealogy so it is easy to access. Additionally, the room has been re-arranged to make our cozy genealogy room easier to use.The library is also demonstrating its new microfilm machine, which not only allows you to print information from microfilm, but also save it to a USB drive. The library staff hope you can attend!