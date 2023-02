philadelphiaobserver.com

A white supremacist homeschooling group distributes Nazi resources, and the state can’t do anything about it By Juan Ignacio, 5 days ago

The Ohio-based homeschooling group has more than 3,000 subscribers and uses a social media platform to spread messages that are racist, pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic and homophobic. ...