Toronto mayor quits after admitting affair with former staffer

Photograph: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

The mayor of Toronto has resigned, shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported he had an affair with a former staff member.

John Tory, 68, acknowledged the relationship in a statement announcing his departure, saying it had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall.

Tory did not identify the staff member.

“I am deeply sorry, and I apologise unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions,” Tory said on Friday.

“Most of all, I apologise to my wife, Barb, and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else.”

Tory said the relationship began during the Covid-19 pandemic and “ended by mutual consent earlier this year”.

He said he would work with city employees and the deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

“I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important [family] relationships as well,” Tory said.

Tory was elected mayor in 2014 after beating Doug Ford, the brother of former mayor Rob Ford, whose scandals involving alcohol and crack-cocaine shot him to world notoriety in 2013, and Olivia Chow. He was on his third term as mayor.