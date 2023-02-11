Open in App
The Guardian

Treat yourself! 40 little luxuries for less than £20 to take the edge off

By Chloe Mac Donnell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Idx2H_0kk1Vikq00

As a teenager, I’d often come home from school on a Friday to find my favourite magazine or a new lip gloss on my bed. My mum called it a “gee-up” – a little treat to add cheer to the end of the week.

Fast-forward to 2023, and with the gloomy news cycle and a cost-of-living crisis, I’ve found myself buying my own mood boosters. A locally made peanut butter. An aesthetically pleasing mug. Soft cotton face cloths for taking makeup off like a pro. It turns out I’m not alone.

The lipstick effect , first coined by Estée Lauder’s Leonard Lauder, is the theory that during economic upheaval, people rein in big spending but are more likely to spend a modest amount on small indulgences. It proved true during the Great Depression of 1929, the bursting of the 90s dotcom bubble and the 2008 financial crisis. And now, with inflation having recently hit a 40-year peak, UK retailers are seeing it again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPGvJ_0kk1Vikq00
Photograph: Martina Lang. Set design: Rhea Thierstein. Photograph: Martina Lang/The Guardian

“We’re predicting the ‘lipstick economy 2.0’, which sees us celebrate the small wins in life as much as the big ones,” says Heena Mohammed, beauty lead at John Lewis. Shoppers are buying Dior lip oils (£30), mini Diptyque candles (£33), and OPI nail polishes (£14.90) in their droves. Sales of £6 sheet face masks from DrJart are up 400% year on year. It’s a similar story at Boots, with fragrances and skincare rising year on year.

It’s not just beauty: everything from supermarket flowers to posh chocolates and coffee beans are booming. “These items cost relatively little but give huge returns emotionally,” says consumer behaviour expert Dr Amna Khan. “They give you a dopamine rush when buying and using them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406BMC_0kk1Vikq00
Photograph: Martina Lang. Set design: Rhea Thierstein. Photograph: Martina Lang/The Guardian

Everyone is trying to elevate their everyday lives into something that feels a bit more special. One friend couldn’t justify a hotel mini-break, so she bought ribbon-trimmed Oxford pillowcases in the sale to channel the mood at home. Another was trying to quit their daily coffee shop visit. The solution? A nice cafetiere to use at home. Read on for 40 ideas guaranteed to give you a cheap thrill.

Pearl -effect earrings, £17.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VqRw_0kk1Vikq00

Wear on dull days for instant sparkle.
mango.com

Sage soap, £15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6dMa_0kk1Vikq00

Chic and cleansing. Does not contain newts.
thenewtinsomerset.com

Muscle balm, £12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IatIL_0kk1Vikq00

Features turmeric and lavender to ease bad cases of “tech neck”.
aroma-active.com

Pow tea, £7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCvjy_0kk1Vikq00

Invigorate body and mind with lemon peel, ginger and yerba mate.
labtonica.co.uk

CBD bath salts, £19.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWWyU_0kk1Vikq00

The secret to a deep night’s sleep.
healingalternatives.co.uk

Hydrating hair mist, £18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMb6d_0kk1Vikq00

Adds oomph in between washes.
By Pattern, from cultbeauty.co.uk

Nail polish, £8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQaZY_0kk1Vikq00

A deep, rich hue is a timeless classic.
stories.com

Glitter hair claw, £7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THC1x_0kk1Vikq00

How do you do, fellow kids ? Get a nod of approval from gen Z with this retro clip.
monki.com

Treatment Lipstick, £14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKgZ3_0kk1Vikq00

Cute. Nourishing. Nice.
By Paul & Joe, from sephora.co.uk

Dinner candles, £8 for six

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qf7gH_0kk1Vikq00

Instant mood lighting.
pooky.com

Box of matches, £10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R658l_0kk1Vikq00

An effective way to spark joy. Refill the lovely box with ordinary matches when they’re all gone.
By Polkra x Fee Greening Collective, from polkra.com

Shopping tote, £12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFE4u_0kk1Vikq00

Run errands with a smile.
By Baggu, from keepandkind.com

Turin concrete cotton jar, £13.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0my1Q0_0kk1Vikq00

A chic way to stash cotton pads.
victorianplumbing.com

Velvet cushion cover, £17.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdUb8_0kk1Vikq00

Top tip: fill with a cushion insert that’s one size bigger for extra plumpness.
hm.com

Storage tins, £9.95 for set of two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwUHc_0kk1Vikq00

Declare war on cluttered drawers by popping kitchen utensils and other bits and bobs in these colourful tins.
grahamandgreen.co.uk

Sheepskin insoles, £14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmogQ_0kk1Vikq00

Add extra warmth to winter boots. Baa!
celticandco.com

Coffee, from £9.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpuyr_0kk1Vikq00

Mid-morning slump be gone, with this brew from the cult Cardiff roastery.
hard-lines.co.uk

Organic wine, £15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxdCM_0kk1Vikq00

A creamy white blend from a collective that supports small-scale farmers in Austria.
By Kamptal Kollektiv, from newcomerwines.com

Hand balm, £14 .90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcDyK_0kk1Vikq00

Deeply hydrating, this banishes chapped hands and clapped out cuticles.
typology.com

Hot chocolate, £6.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qENGC_0kk1Vikq00

Comfort in a mug, in a fancy-pants wrapper.
harthchocolate.com

Towels, from £5.05

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TnpQ_0kk1Vikq00

Bring a bolt of Scandi colour to a gloomy bathroom. Skål!
By Hay, from nordicnest.com

Pillow spray, £9.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeZdZ_0kk1Vikq00

Drift off with a spritz of lavender and camomile.
voya.com

Sugar cubes, £2.05

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MULCb_0kk1Vikq00

Pretend you’re in a hotel lounge and swap loose sugar for cubes.
By La Perruche, from waitrose.com

Shell spoons, £13 for a set of four

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20y6dq_0kk1Vikq00

Who needs a silver spoon when you’ve got these?
smallable.com

Candlestick holder, £16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Agph_0kk1Vikq00

A little bit retro, team with an equally colourful candle.
anthropologie.com

Dark chocolate, £5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xffp_0kk1Vikq00

Pep up your chocolate game with a bar from these famous Belgian chocolatiers.
meurisse.com

Citrus juicer, £9.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BND6b_0kk1Vikq00

Works just as well for making morning juice as it does mimosas.
procook.co.uk

Coffee cup, £12.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBE9Z_0kk1Vikq00

Handmade in Valencia, dream of Spanish sunshine as you sip.
By Woven Rosa , from glassette.com

Edible flower seeds, £11 for a set of three packets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYpTX_0kk1Vikq00

Pop in a window box and watch these edible flowers bloom.
twentytwentyone.com

Coffee scoop, £5.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAbsa_0kk1Vikq00

Dole out those beans like a pro barista.
peacewiththewild.co.uk

Sponge, £3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uw2z_0kk1Vikq00

If you’ve got to wash up by hand you may as well do it with a smile.
By Scrub Daddy, from matalan.co.uk

Gold reusable straws, £7.50 for a set of four and a brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9kY9_0kk1Vikq00

Make a morning smoothie or evening cocktail feel a little more special.
oliverbonas.com

Notebook, £3.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkmeI_0kk1Vikq00


 Plot and plan on the go.
dunelm.com

Cutlery Bistro butter knife, €14.40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129j2U_0kk1Vikq00

Spreading butter on toast never felt quite so satisfying.
svenskttenn.com

Olive oil, £17.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIGPz_0kk1Vikq00

Sizzle, drizzle and dazzle with this small-batch oil from a single estate in Crete.
citizensofsoil.com

Silk eye mask, £19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdNQx_0kk1Vikq00

A shut-eye essential.
aeyla.co.uk

Turkish bowl, £6.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNGhU_0kk1Vikq00

Give couch snacks a veneer of fanciness.
souschef.co.uk

Hot sauce, £7.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bwvp_0kk1Vikq00

For when you really want to feel something.
By Chimac, from superettestore.com

Crystallised ginger, £15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wV7FS_0kk1Vikq00

A fiery sweet treat for the 4pm slump.
charbonnel.co.uk

Beard oil, £13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5bEu_0kk1Vikq00

Softens, smooths and smells good.
horace.co

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
She asked the police to help her husband. They killed him instead
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Shell Toes and hoop earrings: eight hip-hop fashion items that changed what we wear
New York City, NY46 minutes ago
Tim McCarver, World Series champion and Hall of Fame broadcaster, dies at 81
Memphis, TN10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy