Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday of rest, shame and regret

Super Bowl Sunday is always followed by Misery Monday.

So I'm sure most rational, football-loving Americans will agree one of the following two things should happen immediately:

1) The Super Bowl should be played on Saturday, not Sunday.

2) If the Super Bowl is on Sunday, the next day — which according to my extensive research is Monday — should be declared a national holiday so everyone can get some rest and begin a nacho-cheese detox program.

Why is the Super Bowl on Sunday not Saturday?

For far too long, we’ve endured the sleepiness and moderate gastrointestinal distress that accompanies waking up Monday after the Super Bowl, pushing away the pile of chicken-wing bones we fell asleep in the night before and plodding off to our life-draining jobs.

An example of Super Bowl food that will later be regretted. Matthew Mead, AP

It’s as absurd as it is unnecessary. Saturday is just sitting there, wide open. It’s the “meh” day of the weekend. Heck, the name even starts with an “S”!

Is the National Football League worried the Super Bowl might conflict with some people’s weekend trip to Target, or an indoor youth soccer game? Trust me, the average kid plays no fewer than 3,470 indoor youth soccer games a year. WE CAN MISS ONE!

NFL fans will watch the game, no matter the day

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the “Why not Saturday?” question in 2018: “The reason we haven't done it in the past is simply just from an audience standpoint. The audiences on Sunday night are so much larger.”

C’mon, Roger, have you met American football fans? We treat the Super Bowl like it’s a child-king born of Thanksgiving and Mardi Gras, raised by Cinco de Mayo and apprenticed to St. Patrick’s Day. You could run it on any day of the week and grocery stores would still run short on beer, boxed wine and salsa.

A history of the Super Bowl you've never heard, because I'm making it up

I think the real unwillingness to change lies in the untold history of the Super Bowl, something I’m making up right now as I prepare the 15 pounds of ribs that will go next to my barbecue-sauce fountain Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles provide me an excuse to overeat.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the focus of attention when Super Bowl 57 kicks off Sunday evening. Joe Rondone, The Arizona Republic

The first Super Bowl was held on Jan. 15, 1967. The previous year, in Narrowsburg, New York, Phillip Dipington became the first American to melt a large amount of cheese in a pot. Neighbors smelled the cheese and arrived at Dipington’s home carrying pieces of salted stale bread (I’m going to say they were all very poor, because that’s the only way the stale bread bit makes sense). They dipped the bread in the cheese, declared it “Cheese Dip,” in honor of its creator, and then all agreed the delicacy would best be accompanied by watching large helmeted men violently collide for no apparent reason.

'We leave football, football never leaves us': Dad was right. It took him to his grave.

Who put the Super Bowl on Sunday? Communists

Thus was born the idea for a Super Bowl. Sadly, the national panel brought together to organize the first Super Bowl was infiltrated by communists eager to undercut American productivity. They purposefully put the game on a Sunday, knowing hundreds of thousands of over-cheesed workers would call in sick the next day. (This for sure historical information will soon be available in textbooks across the country once Republicans make room for it by getting rid of lessons about slavery.)

Anyhoo, the whole Sunday thing is going to be hard to change. But what of defeating the communists by giving everyone Monday off?

Tennessee looks at making Monday a day off

Recently, two Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee bravely proposed making Monday after the Super Bowl a state holiday .

Representative Joe Towns Jr. told Yahoo Sports : “Let’s face it, it doesn’t get much more American than the Super Bowl and it’s becoming more and more the norm to miss work the next day.”

Super Bowl revelers who the next day will be forced to go to work or school. Disney Cruise Line

Either we’re absent, or kids go to school tired and adults go to work hungover or, if they’re me, sneezing Doritos dust and rethinking their relationship with beans.

And what do we do when we get to work, aside from feeling embarrassed that our fingertips are still Cheetos-orange? We talk about the game. We rewatch highlights from the game for the 700th time on our phones. We take aspirin and pray for the sweet embrace of death.

We can do this, America. Let's eradicate Misery Monday

About 208 million people watched last year’s Super Bowl, according to the NFL .

Let’s work toward making 208 million people’s lives a little easier. Either embrace Super Bowl Saturday, or turn the Monday after the game into a day of rest and shame and regret.

Football fans will be grateful. And the non-football fans who would otherwise be working or going to school alongside barely functioning, chili-engorged humans will be, I dare say, equally grateful.

