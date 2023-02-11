Open in App
USA TODAY

Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

By USA TODAY,

5 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DRILL    VIPER    DECENT    BUSHEL

Answer: They were building a new deck and wanted to do their – LEVEL BEST

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't want to die before Will Smith 'cause then I miss that awesome 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' marathon." – Hannibal Buress

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

DON'T THREATEN ME WITH LOVE, BABY. LET'S JUST GO WALKING IN THE RAIN. – BILLIE HOLIDAY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DO FASHION MODELS AND SOCCER PLAYERS HAVE IN COMMON? THEY'VE HAD PLENTY OF HEAD SHOTS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEIGE    GREEN    WHITE    BROWN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

RURAL, LARGER, RUPTURE, ERUPT, TRICYCLE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. AUTHOR
  2. CELEBRATION
  3. PUNISHMENT
  4. LAMPOON
  5. DENDROPHILE
  6. MOSAIC
  7. MARGHERITA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Our convict history

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

