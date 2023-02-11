Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DRILL VIPER DECENT BUSHEL
Answer: They were building a new deck and wanted to do their – LEVEL BEST
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I don't want to die before Will Smith 'cause then I miss that awesome 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' marathon." – Hannibal Buress
Cryptoquote
DON'T THREATEN ME WITH LOVE, BABY. LET'S JUST GO WALKING IN THE RAIN. – BILLIE HOLIDAY
Cryptoquip
WHAT DO FASHION MODELS AND SOCCER PLAYERS HAVE IN COMMON? THEY'VE HAD PLENTY OF HEAD SHOTS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEIGE GREEN WHITE BROWN
Lexigo
RURAL, LARGER, RUPTURE, ERUPT, TRICYCLE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- AUTHOR
- CELEBRATION
- PUNISHMENT
- LAMPOON
- DENDROPHILE
- MOSAIC
- MARGHERITA
Find the Words
Our convict history
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
