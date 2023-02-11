Open in App
Hampstead, NC
Star News

Hampstead landowners request rezoning for 'ideal location' near upcoming U.S. 17 bypass

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews,

5 days ago

A change to Pender County's zoning map for allowable construction project could bring more homes near the future Hampstead bypass.

WithersRavenel, a Cary-based civil and engineering firm, submitted a rezoning request for 72 acres to Pender County officials, which is now in the hands of the Pender County Planning Board. It was sent on behalf of landowner Hoover Road Investments. The properties are located on the east side of Hoover Road, across from Tim Moore Drive.

If approved, a zoning change from residential performance to residential performance would allow for projects such as duplexes, townhouses, apartments, and single-family homes.

Some of the possible commercial uses include public administration, a boating facility, public parks, and infrastructure facilities.

NCDOT acquires land for bypass: Is NCDOT lowballing Hampstead property owners for land to build US 17 Bypass?

Construction starts for bypass: With work underway for the Hampstead bypass, here's who's working on the project

According to a map, the three tracts of land are near the Hampstead Bypass. The $429 million project from the North Carolina Department of Transportation is designed to improve traffic and safety along the U.S. 17 corridor in Pender and New Hanover counties.

One part extends from N.C. 140 to N.C. 210 and the other goes from N.C. 210 to north of Hampstead. The entire bypass is scheduled to be complete by 2030.

According to a report submitted by senior planner Justin Brantley, the county's planning department is asking board members to approve the request.

"With the planned Hampstead Bypass located directly to the north of the rezoning site, availability of utilities and the underlying future land use designation of this area as Regional Mixed Use makes an ideal location for a higher density residential development consistent with the zoning request," staff members wrote.

If approved by the planning board, the request will be sent to the Pender County Board of Commissioners for review.

As of Thursday, emails and calls to representatives from WithersRavenel or Hoover Road Investments were not returned.

A public hearing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed after the applicant requested a continuance. It's now scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 7, at the Hampstead Annex, 15060 Hwy. 17, Hampstead.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Hampstead landowners request rezoning for 'ideal location' near upcoming U.S. 17 bypass

Comments / 0

